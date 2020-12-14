Radio veteran Ray Hadley lists $7m estate for sale

Inside the $7m estate 2GB radio host Ray Hadley has just put on the market, featuring two swimming pools, a five-bedroom home and accommodation for 10 cars.

He might break plenty of radio ratings records but Ray Hadley probably won't break any real estate records with the sale of his sprawling Dural estate.

The 2GB morning announcer's acreage might have five bedrooms, accommodation for 10 cars and two swimming pools but has price expectations "only" in the $7 million range.

The record for the area is $8.4 million.

The sale comes as the recently trimmed down 66-year-old and his partner Sophie Baird - a colleague at Nine Radio, are set to get finally married next month, after four COVID-19 delays during 2020.

"My children have moved on and the property deserves to have a family living there, not just two people," Hadley said.

"As we head towards the next stage of our lives we'll divide our time between Sydney and the Gold Coast, although my three grandchildren will see me concentrate on Sydney for the time being."

The 66-year-old is set to get married next month. Picture: Toby Zerna

Hadley, who has no plans yet to turn off the microphone, has lived at the two hectare Dural estate since the mid-1990s. He broadcast for much last year from the abode as a health precaution during the pandemic.

Hadley had Denton Homes build the main five-bedroom, 1115sqm homestead in 2006, set in gardens designed by Rolling Stone Landscapes.

These include two swimming pools, one with water cascading down stone feature walls. There's car accommodation for 10 vehicles, four in the garage and six in the car barn. There's also an opportunity for those seeking an acreage for animals, with a number of paddocks perfect for horses or alpacas.

A relaxing haven.

About 12 months ago the farmhouse, which actually dates back to 1919 when it was built by the pioneering Sagars farming family, was renovated by Gremmo Homes.

It's certainly a good time to sell, with Dural pinpointed as a hotspot suburb given its abundance of lifestyle properties not far from the city.

Dural saw buyer demand soar last year, according to REA Group chief economist Nerida Conisbee.

"It appears that during COVID-19, affordability may be of less importance to property buyers … and that lifestyle factors are becoming more important," Conisbee said.

LJ Hooker Dural agent Peter Collusso listed the home on Friday.

There is also a tennis court and barn.

He's hoping for a sale in the high $7m range, given other Dural acreages have been fetching in the mid-$8m range, the latest on Uralla Rd just last month.

Collusso described the home as a picturesque semirural escape only 10 minutes from Castle Towers and the Sydney Metro.

"This is a rare opportunity to secure an unrivalled acreage in Dural's blue ribbon precinct," he said.

Recent acreage sales around The Hills have included $6.5m at Kenthurst to horse trainer Chris Waller, the $8.4 million purchase in Middle Dural by racehorse owner Adam Carney and wife Tayla and a $7.2m sale of the 2ha Gone With The Wind-style Kenthurst estate, Longuevue, which has appeared in MKR and The Bachelorette.

Opulent.

After the wedding the couple will still be calling the Hills home, as they downsize to a new townhouse.

From 2023, Hadley and Baird will have a new Gold Coast apartment, having secured an apartment in an off the plan luxury Main Beach complex, not far from where he's owned a bolthole.

One of the two pools.

The main homestead was built in 2006.

Gorgeous interiors.

The kitchen.