Radio boss leaves after alleged altercation with DJ

Jay Walkerden has left his position at Nova. Photo Mark Cranitch.

RADIO boss Jay Walkerden has left Nova Entertainment after an internal investigation following an alleged confrontation involving a male announcer on 106.9's Ash, Kip, Luttsy & Susie breakfast show.

The Brisbane general manager was also Nova's program director and head of podcasting.

A company spokesperson said on Wednesday morning: "We confirm that Jay Walkerden has left Nova Entertainment, departing the role of head of podcasting and program director of Nova 106.9.

"Further information will be provided in relation to the future and composition of these roles in due course."

Mr Walkerden was on a Californian trip with the crew in late February when the alleged incident occurred.

The Courier-Mail, which broke the news of the investigation earlier this month, understands that complaints from three Nova employees triggered the probe.

Ashley Bradnam, Kip Wightman, David Lutteral and Susie O'Neill spent a week in California with Mr Walkerden and five other staff members, including sports reporter Mitch Lewis, son of league great Wally Lewis.

Several radio industry insiders, including announcers for rival networks, confirmed an incident had taken place and complaints were made.

Mr Walkerden has been in senior roles with Nova for almost nine years, and is married to afternoon announcer Katie Mattin.

In the latest radio survey, Ash, Kip, Luttsy & Susie, which topped seven out of eight surveys in 2019, dropped to third place, with an 11 per cent audience share.

The crew were in California as guests of the San Francisco Travel Association, San Francisco International Airport and Visit California.