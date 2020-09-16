Racy details of soldier’s quarantine rort

A 26-year-old air force officer was caught "entertaining" a 53-year-old woman into his hotel quarantine room after the pair reportedly caught sight of each other through their windows.

The pair each received a $1000 fine after the woman's voice was heard in the ADF officer's room, NSW police said.

The man was a serving ADF member who is undertaking quarantine after returning from overseas. The woman is reported to be a guest at the Pier One hotel in Sydney.

The two, who were strangers, are believed to have decided to become more closely acquainted after seeing each other through the windows of their respective rooms at the luxury Sydney hotel, according to Daily Mail reports.

It is believed he and the woman then began communicating via their mobile phones.

At some point, the RAAF officer snuck the woman, who comes from Hornsby in Sydney's north, into his room.

At 12.45am on Tuesday, Australian Defence Force personnel conducting security in the corridors of the harbourside hotel became suspicious when they heard a female voice through the door of a room.

When they investigated, they found the woman, who was not undertaking quarantine, in the soldier's room.

The 53-year-old woman was staying at the luxury Pier One Hotel (above) when she and a soldier undergoing mandatory quarantine caught sight of each other. Picture: Google.

She was escorted from the room and the hotel's quarantine section and directed to check out immediately while police were called.

Officers from Sydney City Police Area Command attended the hotel, which is managed by the ADF, before speaking separately with the officer and the woman.

"After extensive inquiries by police, the man, 26, and woman, 53, who was the man's guest, were both fined $1000 for fail to comply with noticed direction in relation to Section 7/8/9 - COVID-19." NSW Police said in a statement.

Police were called after ADF patrols heard the voice of a woman in a man's hotel quarantine room.

The woman was directed to check out of the hotel immediately, and undergo a COVID-19 test before isolating at her Hornsby home.

The man remains in hotel quarantine and the ADF are conducting further inquiries.

