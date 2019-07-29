RACIST ATTACK: Taxi driver speaks out after ordeal

A driver who fell victim to a violent and racist attack after picking up passengers from outside a Coffs Harbour pub is hoping to offenders will be found.

AN Aboriginal taxi driver who was racially attacked after picking up three young passengers outside a Coffs Harbour pub has spoken out in hope of seeing the offenders charged.

The 26-year-old local Gumbaynggirr man, who luckily escaped injury, runs a business during the day and had only started driving taxis just a few weeks before the violent incident took place.

He said he had never faced something "so extreme."

"Coffs Harbour shouldn't put up with this. I don't want Coffs to have this sort of image," he told The Advocate.

It was around 1.30am on the morning of July 20 when a young man, acting erratically, gestured as though he was going to jump in front of the taxi outside the pub on West High St.

Concerned for the man's safety, the taxi driver said he asked the man if he needed a lift.

"I thought I'd better get him in the car and make sure he made it home safe," the driver said.

The man, a male friend and female friend entered the taxi, making it only a few metres down the road before becoming abusive.

The taxi driver said the young woman started making foul-mouthed comments about "dirty Aboriginals" and "black c-words".

"I pulled over and said sorry, I don't mind people having a joke but this is some pretty hateful stuff," he said.

"I told them they had crossed my line and asked them to take another taxi."

The driver said the young woman then tried to justify her behaviour by telling him she was also Aboriginal.

"I told her if that was the case then she should know better."

One of the young men became infuriated and began smashing the vehicle, punching in the meter.

"He punched in the car door multiple times until it shattered."

Attempting to escape the attack, the driver said he travelled a short distance ahead to Scarba St where he called police as the woman continued hurling abuse from the back seat.

The trio then fled the scene and headed towards Hillview Crescent where they had initially asked the driver to be dropped off.

They had caused around $500 worth of damage to the taxi, destroying the taximeter and console and breaking a window.

The driver said he believed the trio were affected by a substance.

Police are searching for the three people involved and are currently waiting on CCTV footage.

"It's important that someone who may know something comes forward," he said.

"I think it's important to show other people who have made similar mistakes that Coffs Harbour doesn't tolerate this sort of behaviour and there isn't any need for it."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Coffs Harbour Police on 6691 0799.