Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jockey Ben Thompson rides Mamzelle Tess to victory in race 8, the Sheamus Mills Bloodstock Sunline Stakes, during the William Reid Stakes race day at Moonee Valley Racecourse in Melbourne, Friday, March 20, 2020. (AAP Image/Supplied by Racing Images) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Jockey Ben Thompson rides Mamzelle Tess to victory in race 8, the Sheamus Mills Bloodstock Sunline Stakes, during the William Reid Stakes race day at Moonee Valley Racecourse in Melbourne, Friday, March 20, 2020. (AAP Image/Supplied by Racing Images) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Horses

Racing wins reprieve but will soon bow to inevitable

by Russell Gould
23rd Mar 2020 11:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

All three racing codes have been given the green light to continue in Victoria, if only for Monday and Tuesday, in the wake of a state-wide shutdown of non-essential services.

Victorian racing minister Martin Pakula confirmed that the industry did not yet need to follow a move from the AFL which has suspended its season until at last May 31.

The Racing Victoria board is meeting on Monday morning to consider the ramifications of the new shutdown rules and any further restrictions which need to put in place across the industry.

Crowds has already been locked out of meetings and last week RV moved to separate jockeys in to two groups on and off tracks.

Other restrictions banned riders travelling interstate from commercial aircraft.

But new recommendations against non-essential interstate travel could further impact the moves of both jockeys and horses.

Further announcements are expected during the day and Pakula also said he expected that racing, like most industries, would have to stop at some stage.

"There will be a period where racing will more than likely have to stop," Pakula told RSN

It's understood racing will continue around the country.

Originally published as Racing wins reprieve but will soon bow to inevitable

coronavirus

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News It pays to be ‘in the know’ – and never has it been more critical in a social media age where so much false information is being pumped out.

        Police call for information in explosive device case

        premium_icon Police call for information in explosive device case

        News A vehicle was seen in the vicinity of the explosion

        Confusion over PM's school call as states break ranks

        Confusion over PM's school call as states break ranks

        Education The Education Minister denied that the conflicting messages

        Keeping your distance has never been more important

        premium_icon Keeping your distance has never been more important

        News WE’VE heard it 100 times, how to protect yourself against COVID19 but sometimes...