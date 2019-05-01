Currie’s horses rejected from local meetings

Toowoomba trainer Ben Currie’s horses have been rejected from several SEQ races.

Toowoomba trainer Ben Currie’s horses have been rejected from several SEQ races.

BEN Currie's nominations to race horses at several south east Queensland meetings this weekend have been rejected by Racing Queensland.

The control body has enacted AR55 and rejected nominations from Currie for the showcase meeting at the Gold Coast on Saturday, in addition to meetings scheduled for Gatton and the Sunshine Coast on Friday.

AR55 states: "All nominations are subject to the approval of a PRA (Principal Racing Authority) or stewards. Either may decline to receive or after receiving reject any nomination in their absolute discretion and without giving reasons for so doing."

Currie had several horses nominated for the Gold Coast meeting, including stable star Mishani Hustler, who recently won the rich QTIS 3YO Jewel at Eagle Farm.

Racing Queensland issued a short statement Wednesday morning with regards to the matter.

"Racing Queensland is to manage and operate codes of racing in a way that ensures public confidence in the racing industry in Queensland," the statement read.

"RQ has today rejected the nominations from Ben Currie under AR55 for the Lockyer Valley Turf Club (Gatton) meeting on Friday 3 May 2019, Sunshine Coast Turf Club meeting on Friday 3 May 2019 and the Gold Coast Turf Club meeting on Saturday 4 May 2019.

"In taking this action, RQ makes no judgment in relation to the allegations made by the independent Queensland Racing Integrity Commission against Mr Currie.

Ben Currie on his way to a QCAT hearing. Picture: Mark Cranitch.

"RQ has not made any decision about other nominations Mr Currie might make in the future and they will be considered at the relevant time in the circumstances that prevail then.

"RQ will not be commenting further on this matter."

Currie has consistently indicated he is not guilty at any of the charges levelled against him, since the investigation into his stable activities began in April last year.

Separate to the RQ action, stewards from the Queensland Racing Integrity Commission are currently deliberating on two charges related to the alleged use of an electrical advice.

Currie was due to make submissions on the charges by 4pm Monday.