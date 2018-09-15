Rachael Finch's wellbeing trip ends in family drama

Westin wellbeing ambassador Rachael Finch in the hotel chain’s gondola on the wheel of Brisbane today. Picture: Sarah Keayes/The Photo Pitch

A PROMOTIONAL trip to Brisbane has turned to disaster for Queensland supermodel Rachael Finch, with her mother Colleen Zablocki falling heavily and being rushed to hospital in an ambulance.

Finch was forced to pull out of a 5km fun run she was due to take part in as ambassador for The Westin Brisbane so she could visit her mother in hospital.

The Townsville-born model and entrepreneur had finished her photoshoot promoting The Westin's wellbeing gondola on the Wheel of Brisbane at South Bank about 9am when Zablocki tripped.

"It sucks big time when you're watching your mum," Finch said.

"They were waiting to come and see us and she just had a trip, tripped on something on the pavement."

Zablocki suffered torn ligaments around her knee and a large amount of swelling.

With Finch living in Sydney, she has limited time with her mother who had also watched her at the Brisbane Myer Runway series last weekend.

"She was really looking forward to it. She wasn't going to run, she was just going to meet everyone at the start and finish," she said.

Finch has had a string of bad luck, spraining her foot during the Myer show in Sydney last month and catching a 72-hour virus earlier this week.

"When it rains it pours," she said.

Last month Finch opened up about her past unhealthy eating habits.

"I got a really great response and I think girls really appreciated the honesty. As an influencer I think it's really important that we show our vulnerability," she said.

"It's not like we are bulletproof. We are going through issues just like I went through today with my mum and that's something I'm really passionate about, sharing the good and the bad."

Westin wellbeing ambassador Rachael Finch in the hotel chain’s gondola on the wheel of Brisbane today. Picture: Sarah Keayes/The Photo Pitch

Finch was in town promoting Westin Hotels' new Wheel of Brisbane gondola, which from Monday to Friday this week will feature a guided 12-minute session of yoga elements including stretching, breathing and meditation led by Finch.

The mother of two, who has her own fitness program Body of Dance, said she hated her first yoga class, which she took while living in Singapore in 2007 at the request of her modelling agent.

"I remember going into the first class thinking 'what is this rubbish' but I had a month pass so I thought I'd better use it," she said.

"I don't think I've gone one to two weeks without it since. It's transformed my life completely."