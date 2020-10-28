RACES: Coffs raiders take over the Grafton track

RUMBERELLA might step up to longer races after the five-year-old gelding surged to a second career success at Grafton yesterday.

The Edward O’Rourke-trained son of Super Easy came from just in behind the leaders to win the $22,000 Restaurant 24sixty@TheGDSC Class 1/Maiden Plate (1700m).

Coffs Harbour apprentice Kyle Wilson-Taylor was at his best to sool Rumberella to a narrow but decisive win from fellow Murwillumbah-trained horse in Head Up High (Matt Dunn) with the Sally Taylor-trained Everjust finishing strongly for a close-up third.

Rumberella was having his third run back this time in after placing at Grafton and Murwillumbah in a pleasing result for his trainer, who also praised the winning ride as well.

“He popped him off the rail at the right time and got home good,” Edward O’Rourke told Sky Thoroughbred Central.

“A good ride from the kid.”

O’Rourke was delighted with the way Rumberella “got to the line” after being unleashed three and four wide before the turn.

“We’ll go back home and assess,” he said of Rumberella’s immediate future.

“We’ll see what we do.”

Stepping him up in distance might be a distinct possibility.

Another Coffs Harbour jockey, Jon Grisedale, also had early success at Grafton as well.

Joanne Hardy's Real Time Warrior wins Race 2 at Clarence River Jockey Club. Photo: Trackside Photography

He jumped aboard the Joanne Hardy-trained Real Time Warrior to make it a Coffs victory in the $22,000 Off The Track Benchmark 66 Handicap (2200m).

Port Macquarie trainer Allan Kehoe also struck early success when Tikkitala won the $22,000 Winning Edge Presentations Class 2 Handicap (1000m).

Three kilo claiming apprentice Georgina McDonnell piloted Tikkitala to a third career success at his 19th start.

Brett Bellamy made it a trifecta of successful Coffs Harbour trainers when Beat That won at Grafton today.

Bellamy scored his win with five-year-old Beat That in the sixth race of the day.

Beat That trained by Brett Bellamy wins Race 6 at Grafton. Photo: Trackside Photography

The gelding son of Drumbeats made it win number four for connections when he fought back to beat Mosserati when the Lisa Sheppard-trained gelding burst from the pack and looked like the winner half way down the straight.

However, Beat That wasn’t laying down.

“He knows where the finishing line is,” Brett Bellamy said of his gelding.

“It was a good effort. It was also a good effort coming back in distance too but he is a very versatile horse.”

Port Macquarie trainer John Sprague finished the day off with a good win when Stylish Pattern claimed the $22,000 XXXX Gold Benchmark 66 Handicap (1400m).

The five-year-old gelding son of Canford Cliffs was perfectly ridden by Matthew Bennett, who pounced as they straightened to run away with the race.

It was his third race win.

“It was a superb ride,” John Sprague said of Bennett’s effort.

He was considering a Highway Handicap in Sydney for his gelding.

“I was looking at a Highway, Class 3 over 1500m but I don’t know what I’ll do. The last time I took him down he led and died in the bum. I get a bit nervous when I go down there, can’t crack one (Highway).”

2020-21 NORTHERN RIVERS RACING ASSOCIATION PREMIERSHIPS

Unofficial and compiled by Geoff Newling after the Tuesday, October 27 Grafton meeting.

TRAINERS

14: Matt Dunn.

10: Brett Bellamy.

7: Edward O’Rourke, John Shelton.

5: Warren Gavenlock.

4: Jim Jarvis.

3: Daniel Bowen, Brett Dodson, Joanne Hardy, Stephen Lee, Paul Smith.

2: Stephen Bennett, Cathy Chapman, Leo Clapham, Neil Creighton, Shane Everson, Darren Graham, Andrew Parramore, Graham Payne, Jason Reilly, Dwayne Schmidt, John Sprague, Mark Stewart, Ross Stitt, Amy Usher, Steven Wise.

1: Paula Barron, Fleur Blanch, Coralie Burnett, Cathy Chapman, Errol Creighton, Hilary Dew, Adam Duggan, Shane Edmonds, Toby & Trent Edmonds, Terry Evans, Steve Field, David Fletcher, Allan Foran, Owen Glue, Jenny Graham, Tony Green, Donna Grisedale, Carolyn Halliday, Billy Healey, Bruce Hill, Sam Kavanagh, Allan Kehoe, Wayne Lawson, Stephen Lee, Kris Lees, Chris Manson, Craig Martin, Cody Morgan, Tony Newing, Sharon Pepper, Glen Petersen, Bill Pholi, Jan Pritchard, Marc Quinn, Barry Ratcliff, Andrew Sawden, David Scanes, Lisa Sheppard, Daniel & Rocky Simonetta, John Smerdon, Sally Taylor, Chloe Thomas, Luke Thomas, Peter Youngberry, Daniel Want.

JOCKEYS

17: Ben Looker.

14: Matt McGuren, Luke Rolls.

11: Kirk Matheson, Ray Spokes.

8: Jon Grisedale.

7: Belinda Hodder.

5: Stephen Traecey.

2: Aaron Bullock, Andrew Gibbons, Tegan Harrison, Noryuki Masuda.

1: Anthony Allen, Shane Arnold, Matthew Bennett, Michael Cahill, Allan Chau, Shannon Doyle, Robbie Fradd, Jeff Kehoe, Andrew Mallyon, Paul Payne, Kasey Stanley, Brooke Stower, Jasen Watkins, Jodi Worley.

APPRENTICES

7: Kyle Wilson-Taylor.

6: Emily Atkinson, Leah Kilner.

2: Dylan Gibbons.

1: Zoe-Lee Cruickshank, Cejay Graham, Georgina McDonnell, Mikayla Weir, Qin Yong.