Race weekend here with last chance to enter

PRETTY PICTURE: Coffs Creek Walkway is the picturesque venue for the Bendigo Bank Running Festival Nashyspix

TOMORROW will see over 1,200 runners, joggers and walkers make their way around Coffs Creek in the annual Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival.

For those yet to sign up late entries will be taken at Coffs Harbour Showground between 2pm and 4pm.

No late entries will be taken on race day.

Marathon legend and event ambassador, Steve Moneghetti, will also be out for a run and is participating in all four events.

Steve loves taking part in community events and chatting to competitors while offering tips and sharing is wealth of knowledge.

The event offers more than just fun runs and walks with some fantastic prizes including Brooks Running Shoes, Genesis gym memberships, Treetops Adventure vouchers, accommodation packages and more.

There are also massages courtesy of Coffs Coast Sports Physiotherapy, free face painting for the kids, sporting goods and delicious food, drink and ice cream all available in the event village.

First event is the Mike Blewitt 10km fun run at 7am followed by the Beachside Radiology half marathon at 7.30am, the Southern Cross University 5km fun run/walk at 9.30am and the Key Employment 3km family fun run at 10.20am.

Organisers urge participants to arrive in plenty of time for their race start.

All events take in the stunning Coffs Creek Walkway and proceeds help support Life Education, Coffs Coast Autism, Camp Quality and Early Connections whose volunteers will be manning the drink stations and encouraging the runners as they pass by.

Presentations and random prize draws will be conducted from 11am.

Event parking is available on Sunday around the Coffs Harbour War Memorial Pool, Castle Street multi level car park and Marcia Street (behind the council depot).

For more information go to villagesports.com.au.