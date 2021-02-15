Race to track down passengers that arrived from NZ

A flight carrying 152 people arrived to Victoria from New Zealand yesterday, Premier Daniel Andrews has confirmed, as Auckland went into a snap lockdown.

Announcing a new local case of COVID in Victoria, Mr Andrews said authorities were "following up on each of those passengers".

He added: "To determine firstly are they still in Victoria, or have they travelled on somewhere else? And if they have, we will provide further assistance to other parts of the country where they may be. Those that are still in Victoria, we are asking them to get tested and to

isolate until they get a negative result," Mr Andrews said.

The latest locally acquired case in Victoria comes on day three of the state's snap five-day lockdown and raises the number of cases linked to the Holiday Inn hotel quarantine outbreak to 17.

The case, a woman who was also linked to a private function in the suburb of Coburg on February 6, had also worked in psychiatric units at The Alfred the Northern Hospital in Broadmeadows. They have now been locked down.

"She is asymptomatic, she was swabbed four times over the 13th and 14th of February, variably returning both negative and weak positive results," Mr Andrews said.

"Given her exposure and the variability of those results, a public health team have taken the most conservative approach and have deemed her a positive case.

"Even though this individual's result is unclear, we are assuming, for the purposes of contact tracing and a rapid response, that she is in fact positive.

Degraves Street in the Melbourne CBD is deserted as Victoria starts a snap five-day lockdown to stop the spread of COVID-19. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Paul Jeffers

One new case was also recorded in hotel quarantine, taking the number of active cases in the state to 21.

There is still no word on whether or not the lockdown will be extend, but Mr Andrews said the numbers so far are "pleasing".

"We are well-placed right now, but right now is too early to be definitive about Wednesday evening," he said.

More than 25,000 Victorians were tested in the past 24 hours as the venues on the public exposure list continues to rise with the iconic Queen Victoria Market and several tram routes added on Sunday evening.

On Sunday, a woman aged in her 50s and a child aged under 10 were added to the Melbourne Airport Holiday Inn cluster after testing positive.

About 940 people associated with the outbreak have now been identified as primary close contacts, with 129 of those direct family, social and workplace close contacts.

As of Sunday, 127 had tested negative.

A further 1567 contacts have been identified through the exposure site at terminal four at Melbourne Airport.

The health department said all of them had been contacted by authorities to ensure they are isolating and getting tested.

Victoria's snap five-day lockdown is slated to end at 11.59pm on Wednesday, subject to public health advice.

Victorians cannot leave home unless for shopping for necessary goods and services, care and caregiving, exercise and permitted work.

It was another zero day in NSW, with no new locally acquired cases reported on Monday and none in hotel quarantine.



AUCKLAND GOES INTO LOCKDOWN

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern ordered the country's biggest city Auckland into a snap lockdown for the first time in nearly six months after three coronavirus cases emerged in the community.

New Zealand has been widely praised for its handling of the pandemic, with just 25 deaths in a population of five million.

But almost two million residents were told on Sunday to stay at home from midnight, when the level-three lockdown began, with schools and businesses closed except for essential services.

"The main thing we are asking people in Auckland to do is stay at home to avoid any risk of spread," Ms Ardern said.

She added that the restrictions were "just in case it could be one of the more transmissible strains of COVID that we need to act with a high degree of caution around".

It came after three members of an Auckland family tested positive, with authorities concerned about the "new and active" infections as there was no obvious source of transmission.

The city will also be ring-fenced from the rest of New Zealand, with travel in and out of the metropolis highly restricted for the next three days.

The remainder of the country will move to alert level two, Ms Ardern said, with people required to wear masks on public transport and gatherings limited to a maximum of 100 people.

"I know we all feel the same way when this happens - not again," she said. "But remember, we have been here before, that means we know how to get out of this - together."

Health officials said a mother - who works for a company providing laundry and catering services to international flights - and her daughter tested positive on Saturday, before the father returned a positive sample on Sunday.

A fourth member of the household is also showing symptoms of COVID-19 but returned a negative test.

New Zealand director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield said the initial focus was on the mother's workplace "because of its obvious connections to the border".

But he added it was "too soon to rule in or out" any source of transmission and the woman had not been at work for eight days before testing positive.

Auckland spent more than two weeks in lockdown last August after a virus outbreak was linked to a worker at a coolstore handling imported frozen freight, but New Zealand has largely been enjoying relaxed restrictions for months.

Several cases of COVID-19 were also detected in the city three weeks ago, before being traced back to a hotel where the people had completed quarantine after arriving from overseas.

New Zealand has recorded fewer than 2,000 infections.

The country closed its borders and implemented a strict five-week lockdown in March and April last year, with occasional virus outbreaks since then being quickly contained.

Ms Ardern has said New Zealand's borders were likely to remain closed for the rest of this year while the pandemic continued to rage worldwide.

NZ RE-DECLARED A RED ZONE

Anyone arriving from New Zealand from midnight Sunday for a 72-hour period will be required to complete 14 days of hotel quarantine.

The three day shift reflects the three day lockdown announced by the New Zealand government earlier in the day.

Australia's Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly called an emergency meeting of state and territory health chiefs on Sunday to discuss the evolving situation.

"It was decided at this meeting today that all flights originating in New Zealand will be classified as Red Zone flights for an initial period of 72 hours from 12.01am on 15 February," a federal Department of Health statement read.

"As a result of this, all people arriving on such flights originating within this three-day period will need to go into 14 days of supervised hotel quarantine."

No flights were due to arrive in Australia from New Zealand on Sunday night.

The Australian Health Protection Principal Committee will meet again on Monday to discuss any further measures that need to be implemented.

State health teams have been tasked with deciding how to manage anyone who has arrived from New Zealand in recent days.

The National Incident Room has been tasked with helping states access flight manifests.



AUSTRALIA ON TRACK FOR VACCINE ROLL OUT

Health Minister Greg Hunt says Australia is on track for its vaccine rollout, which is due to commence late in February.

He told reporters on Sunday the vaccine delivery was "the most precious of cargo" and would arrive in Australia before the end of the week, if not earlier.

Mr Hunt said vaccinations are on track to begin before the end of the month.

Earlier, Mr Hunt confirmed that about 80,000 doses of the first Pfizer vaccines would be exported from Belgium, The Australian reports.

They will arrive under tight security and be taken to a central distribution point.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration will then complete final testing of the vaccines before they are taken to hospital hubs and directly to aged care centres, with hospitals told to be ready to administer the first jabs from February 22.

"I've spoken to the country head of Pfizer and have confirmed that the vaccines are on track for arrival by the end of the week," Mr Hunt told The Australian.

"Commencement of vaccinations - subject to arrival, quality and temperature controls - will take place in the last week of February."

NSW

NSW has not closed its borders but strongly advises against all non-essential travel to Victoria. Anyone arriving in NSW from Victoria after 11.59pm on Friday, February 12, must remain at their home or place of residence for the five-day period announced by the Victorian Government. Anyone arriving in NSW by air, rail or road will also have to complete a declaration form if they are arriving from the greater Melbourne region.

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

Persons who have been in Greater Melbourne on or after February 4 will not be allowed to enter SA unless an essential traveller or exempt.

VICTORIA

People from anywhere in Australia entering Victoria must apply for a permit to enter the state.

Victoria has also reopened its border to the majority of NSW.

The Perth metropolitan area, the Peel region and the South West region of WA has now changed to an orange zone.

People in orange zones can apply for a permit to enter Victoria provided they had not been in close contact with a coronavirus case and do not have any symptoms.

On arrival in Victoria, orange zone permit holders must isolate at their home or accommodation, get a coronavirus test, and continue isolating until they have received a negative result.

NORTHERN TERRITORY

The Northern Territory have declared Melbourne and Tullamarine Airport a COVID hotspot.

Anyone arriving must isolate at the Howard Spring quarantine facility or take the first return flight home.

Anyone who is already in the Northern Territory and has been in Melbourne, including the airport, since February 7 must self isolate until they receive a negative result.

All arrivals to the Northern Territory must: fill in a Border Entry Form, complete 14 days of mandatory supervised quarantine at your own expense, if you have recently been in an active declared COVID-19 hot spot. This includes children returning from a hotspot.

QUEENSLAND

The Queensland border is now closed to Melbourne. If you have been in Greater Melbourne since January 29 and arrived into Queensland you should get tested - even if you do not have symptoms - and isolate until you receive a result.

Specific areas of Western Australia have been declared COVID-19 hot spots.

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

From 6pm Friday, February 12, WA introduced a hard border with Victoria for 72 hours, meaning no one can enter the state.

Other interstate travellers are now permitted to enter WA, subject to meeting strict conditions.

All people arriving into WA from overseas are subject to the Commonwealth Government's mandatory quarantine period of 14 days in a State Quarantine Facility (hotel quarantine) at their own expense.

TASMANIA

Tasmania has shut its border to Victorians. Travellers who have spent time in a high-risk domestic region or premises in the 14 days before arriving in Tasmania are not permitted to enter Tasmania, unless approved as an Essential Traveller.

If entry is approved, there may be a quarantine requirement in government-designated accommodation (fees can apply).

AUSTRALIAN CAPITAL TERRITORY

The ACT has introduced travel restrictions with Victoria. Victorians have been told not to travel to the ACT. ACT residents returning Victoria must complete an online declaration form and enter quarantine on arrival.

Originally published as Race to track down passengers that arrived from NZ