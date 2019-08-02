Race still rings bell for Tim’s loved ones

Keiley Bell will be trackside at Doomben on Saturday to present the medal to the winning jockey in the Tim Bell Memorial. Picture: Grant Peters, Trackside Photography

Keiley Bell will be trackside at Doomben on Saturday to present the medal to the winning jockey in the Tim Bell Memorial. Picture: Grant Peters, Trackside Photography

KELLEY Bell's newest pony is Peter Pan, named after the boy who never grew up.

Bell will be at Doomben's National Jockeys Trust Raceday on Saturday to present the jockey medal for the Tim Bell Memorial, a race named in honour of her son who died from a balcony fall in Singapore on Melbourne Cup Day 2015.

Bell, who was just 22, won the Brisbane premiership in 2013-14, the same season he won the Queensland Oaks on Tinto.

"God it's gone quick," she said. "It doesn't seem like this is the fourth time the race has been run. It seems like yesterday.

"I miss going to the races. I miss the racing family. A lot of people you find don't want to talk about him, but he was here. You have to talk about him and I love that they do this race for Timmy."

Bell's other son Hayden now has four children, the youngest being two-month-old twins Georgie and Jack. Two-year-old Hunter seems destined to follow in the footsteps of his late uncle.

"Hunter is PBR (Professional Bull Riding) mad," Keiley said.

Tim Bell Memorial race will honour the former top jockey who died in Singapore in 2015. Picture: Tara Croser

"I think he's been here before and got help from someone above. He jumps on the horse and throws the arm up in the air and says 'giddup'.

"Hayden and I just look at each other and shake our heads."

Though she is no longer a regular at the races, Bell is active on the show circuit and will return to Brisbane next week for the Ekka, where she is taking three ponies up. Peter Pan will likely join them at some stage, but for the moment, 'Tink' will remain the headline act.

Stream over 50 sports live & anytime on your TV or favourite device with KAYO SPORTS. The biggest Aussie sports and the best from overseas. Just $25/month. No lock-in contract. Get your 14 day free trial >

"He was born Christmas Day after Timmy died. He's my favourite and he's won everywhere," she said. "And he has the attitude of (Tim). That many people have said I know where this horse came from."

Winning jockeys so far of the Tim Bell Memorial have been Bridget Grylls (Hidden Pearl), Brad Stewart (Devil Hawk) and Jackson Murphy (Tarzan).

On Saturday the event will be run as Race 8 at Doomben in what is certain to be a sought after race for Bell's former jockey roommates.

Senior statesman Jim Byrne said: "He was just a good guy. There was no malice in him. He was full of confidence, but was still down to earth and a proper good guy. You can't say enough nice things about him.

"For someone who had the world at his feet, it was an absolute tragedy. It was obviously devastating for his family and it hit the industry as a whole pretty heavily.

"It's nice that we can remember him each year with this race."