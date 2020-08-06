RACE GUIDE: All you need to know for Coffs Cup Day

IT’S that time again as Coffs Harbour Racing Club gears up for another Coffs Harbour Cup Day.

While things may look a little different with COVID-19 restrictions in place, punters can expect a top notch day at the track with a crisp and sunny day expected for Thursday.

CHRC general manager Tim Saladine said the club had received a record number of nominations last week and to expect some a-grade horses on the track.

Crowds will be limited, but the action will be live streamed by Sky Racing and all the race results will be brought to you on the day by the Coffs Coast Advocate.

Limited public seating is still available, email events@coffsracingclub.com.au for further information.

Neil Evans gave his full preview on the racing action to come below:

IT'S ON IN COFFS: Catch all the action from Thursday’s Coffs Harbour Cup Day.

TRACK CONDITIONS

Track likely improving big to near Soft 5, with weather Fine & Rail True, so expecting around or just off the pace pattern early before a late trend wider.

RACE 1 @ 12.35pm (BOBS & BOBS Extra Bonus available: $11,250.00): SCHWEPPES KEN HOWARD CUP (2000m) - Hcp; Min Weight 55kg; 3YO’s & Up; Apprentices can claim:

We kick off the big day with a tactical battle for the staying types, and 5YO local gelding 5. GALWAY (Brett Dodson/Ms Belinda Hodder 55kg; $3.60 - $3.75) looks well placed on this map and one of the better weighted runners all day. Was a dominant BM 74 winner here in heavy ground two runs back before freshened and closing off late in the South Grafton Cup behind Jazzland who goes around later as one of the big fancies in the Cup.

MAIN DANGERS: Port Macquarie 5YO 2. Chamisal was strong late in the BM 85 Maclean Cup, and suited on the drying track, but is a query stepping up sharply in trip against a handy group. Far North Coast 7YO 1. Ready For Danger has had two relatively uninspiring runs back from a long spell, but has a touch of quality getting out to this distance third-up, and blitzed a good Country Classic field at Randwick over this trip last spring. Taree mare 6. But I Know did her best work late in a Highway at Rosehill, and is looking for this longer distance now down in weight.

Likely Tempo: Moderate to Fair

My Betting Attack: GALWAY to WIN

RACE 2 @ 1.10pm (BOBS Silver Bonus Available up to $9,625.00): EAGLES PLUMBING SUPPLIES THE BLINKAN MISSIT (800m) - Hcp; Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices can claim:

The name says it all as we drop back to the scamper trip, and there are plenty of hopes under a wide weight scale from top to bottom. Tough 7YO Inverell gelding and shortcourse specialist 1. ALL STAND (Mart Stewart/Kyle Wilson-Taylor a2kg, 63.5kg; $4.50 - $4.75) has been freshened coming back in grade, although must step away cleanly under this weight.

MAIN DANGERS: Big watch on Grafton 5YO 4. Jule’s Spirit who just missed in the Kirby at home before a handy closing effort against stronger at Eagle Farm, and drops 5kg for this.

Likely Tempo: Strong

My Betting Attack: ALL STAND to WIN

RACE 3 @ 1.50pm (BOBS Silver Bonus Available up to $19,250.00): BELLBOWRIE MOTORS COUNTRY MAGIC MERV MERCER MILE CLASS 2 HCP (1600m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices can claim:

Strong race for this class, again with plenty of chances. Progressive 4YO Scone gelding 2. HUSTLED (Mark Schmetzer/Ben Looker 58.5kg; $6.50 - $7.50) has avoided the wet tracks of late, and looks terrific value staying at the mile. Made it two straight charging home for a dominant win in weaker grade at Moree, and while this is tougher, trainer has him going superbly and the Husson stock always gets over ground.

MAIN DANGERS: Progressive Grafton mare 9. Enterprise Keren is a threat from a lovely trailing draw right behind the speed, but hasn’t won beyond 1250m, and the trip is a query. Another Scone raider, 5YO 4. Chambermaid is screaming out for the mile after sweeping home in a good quality BM 66. Sparingly raced by an underrated stable, and just needs to find early cover from a wide barrier. Tamworth 5YO 1. Ronan’s Rock progressed to a strong Highway at Rosehill nearly a month back but found the class a bit rich. Has trialled since, and draws to get a soft journey, but not convinced he runs out a strong mile.

Likely Tempo: Moderate to Solid

My Betting Attack: HUSTLED Each-Way

RACE 4 @ 2.25pm (BOBS Silver Bonus Available up to $9,625.00): OOH MEDIA COUNTRY MAIDEN PLATE (1300m) - Set Weights; Apprentices can claim:

Very open and tough race for the maidens. Improving 4YO Kempsey gelding 1. AMORE MODERNO (Daniel & Rocky Simonetta/Michael Cahill 59kg; $9.00 - $9.50) is the best value in the race, with top country jockey booked to ride for a little-known stable. Just missed on a Heavy 10 at Port two runs back before sticking on well in a strong maiden at Grafton when unwanted in betting.

MAIN DANGERS: Local 3YO gelding 14. Full Press found the line okay on debut at big odds, and can improve further over a little more ground. Grafton 5YO 6. Great Marlow gets his chance fourth-up from the inside gate coming back from metropolitan company over the border, but won’t want to drift too far back over this trip. Progressive home track 5YO 8. Kingoftheharbour returns without an official trial, and is weighted to his best, but has ability, draws well and metro pilot makes the trip north to ride.

Likely Tempo: Solid to Good

My Betting Attack: AMORE MODERNO Each-Way & TRI: 1,6,14/1,6,8,14/1,6,8,14

RACE 5 @ 3.05pm (BOBS Silver Bonus Available up to $9625.00): TOORMINA HOTEL BM 58 HCP (1000m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices can claim:

Doesn’t get any easier here in a very competitive sprint where early tempo and positions will be crucial. Tough 5YO Taree gelding 2. FAIR DINKUM (Ross Stitt/Kyle Wilson-Taylor a2kg, 59kg; ($3.75 - $4.00) is banging on the door after five runs this prep. Has let down strongly from midfield to narrowly miss in his last two, and is hard fit, although better form is on softer tracks.

MAIN DANGERS: Home track 4YO gelding 3. Pace Stick returns from a lengthy break without a public trial, but has serious fresh ability. Bolted in on debut here as a hot favourite more than a year ago, and has enough early speed to overcome the wide draw. Grafton 5YO 4. Bozeman draws a horror outside gate, and will need a tonne of luck under the big weight, but his second-up form is superior to most. Taree mare 5. Penny Dreadful jumps sharply in trip second-up, but finished well enough resuming in that strong CL3, and with rookie rider’s 4kg claim, looks a mile over the odds. Home track 5YO 8. Impulsive Maneuver will need to be at his immediate best resuming off a near 11 month break, but is in a strong yard and normally comes to hand fairly quickly.

Likely Tempo: Solid to Good

My Betting Attack: FAIR DINKUM to WIN; & PENNY DREADFUL Each-Way

RACE 6 @ 3.40pm (BOBS Silver Bonus Available up to $19,250.00): COFFS HARBOUR TOYOTA DANIEL BAKER SPRINT (1200m) - Hcp; Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices can claim:

Now for a strong edition of the feature sprint. At the weights and from the draw, Gold Coast-based 4YO 6. SNOWZONE (Kris Lees/Andrew Gibbons 55.5kg; $2.50 - $2.85) is the one to beat coming off a tough late season 3YO win at Doomben in heavy ground. Was mixing it with high class youngsters Adelong and Lost And Running in late autumn, and only needs clear air from the turn to make it six wins from 19 starts.

MAIN DANGERS: Big watch on Far North Coast 7YO 5. Tivoli Street resuming off two trials for a strong country stable. Drawn to get plenty of cover around midfield, and the drier the better. Loved the fast-finishing effort from Scone 7YO 12. Tim’s Principal, who sneaks down to his lightest weight in a long time, and is a real dry-tracker. Newcastle 11YO warrior 1. Got Unders drops back in distance from much deeper metro BM 78 company, but may find this a bit slick on firmer ground. Port mare 13. Typhoon Bonny dropping down in the weights; and local 6YO 14. Vacate; can both be included in wider exotics.

Likely Tempo: Solid to Good

My Betting Attack: SNOWZONE to WIN; TIM’S PRINCIPAL Each-Way; and First Four: 5,6,12/1,5,6,12,13/1,5,6,12,13,14/1,5,6,12,13,14

Kristen Buchanan-trained Jazzland was the winner of the South Grafton Cup, piloted by Koby Jennings during South Grafton Cup Day on Sunday, July 5, 2020.

RACE 7 @ 4.15pm (BOBS Silver Bonus Available up to $38,500.00): CARLTON DRAUGHT COFFS HARBOUR CUP (1600m) - Quality; Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices cannot claim:

Now the big one of the day, and it’s one the widest and strongest Cups in many years. Keen on lightly raced 6YO Wyong gelding 6. JAZZLAND (Kristen Buchanan/Adam Hyeronimus 55kg; $7.50 - $8.50) third-up over the ideal journey, and dropping down sharply in weight. Fought them all off to win the South Grafton Cup under 59kg; and while there’s a lot more depth here, he draws to control the tempo, and has never missed a place around this sort of track rating.

MAIN DANGERS: Gold Coast 7YO 5. Top Prospect is also very well in at the weights from a soft draw, and looks a clear threat. Hard fit now, and has finished well to be beaten only a neck in consecutive high benchmark races over the border. Another Gold Coast raider, 5YO 3. The Kingdom only needs even luck to be in the finish despite being drawn right off the track. Has won two of his last four, sweeping home to win over further at Eagle Farm last start, and boast a 40 per cent winning strike rate from 23 starts. Rosehill 8YO 9. Zaunkonig missed by a head at the Sunshine Coast, and the winner has since scored again in Saturday metro class. Also getting down in the weights, and draws to park right behind the speed; while improving Warwick Farm 4YO 10. Academy comes in off some very consistent Sydney metropolitan form, and carries his lightest weight in a long time.

Likely Tempo: Moderate to Solid

My Betting Attack: JAZZLAND Each-Way & TRI: 5,6/3,5,6,9,10/3,5,6,9,10

RACE 8 @ 4.50pm (BOBS Silver Bonus Available up to $9,625.00): GRANT BASTIAN MEMORIAL CLASS 3 HCP (1200m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices can claim:

We close out the card with an open sprint. Very keen on lightly raced Murwillumbah 4YO 10. BELLS APPROACHING (Matthew Dunn/Adam Hyeronimus 55kg; $4.50 - $4.75) first-up off two winning trials. Suited drawn well away from the fence, and at only previous start this track last summer cruised home to claim his maiden.

MAIN DANGERS: Taree mare 1. Bellastar resumes off a quiet trial, and is a smart fresh performer. Firming track is also a big plus. Local 5YO 2. Lose The Snip resumed with a solid effort in a stronger race at Grafton, but goes up 3kg and second-up form is not as impressive.

Likely Tempo: Solid

My Betting Attack: BELLS APPROACHING to WIN

My BEST EARLY BETS:

R1 5. GALWAY** Expect: $3.60 - $3.75; My Early Rating: $2.30

R5 2. FAIR DINKUM* Expect: $3.75 - $4.00; My Early Rating: $2.62

R8 10. BELLS APPROACHING** Expect: $4.50 - $4.75; My Early Rating: $2.70

My BEST EARLY VALUE

R3 2. HUSTLED*** Expect: $6.50 - $7.50; My Early Rating: $3.78

R6 12. TIM’S PRINCIPAL** Expect: $11.50 - $12.00; My Early Rating: $5.80

R7 6. JAZZLAND* Expect: $7.50 - $8.50; My Early Rating: $4.95

TRAINERS TO FOLLOW:

Matthew Dunn*

Brett Dodson*

John Shelton*

Kris Lees*

JOCKEYS TO FOLLOW:

Kyle Wilson-Taylor**

Adam Hyeronimus**