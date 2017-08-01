Race at the top of the tree not so clear cut

Nick Mallett controls the play for the Coffs United Lions against the Westlawn Tigers.

THOUGHTS this season was nothing more than a two horse race can be put aside.

While reigning premier Coffs United kept its unbeaten run in tact with a 7-0 rubbing of Westlawn Tigers, third placed Sawtell upset Urunga to show its mettle ahead of the fast approaching semi finals.

The Scorpions controlled the first half at home and went to the sheds with a two goal advantage.

While Urunga breathed life into the contest with a goal, Sawtell deserved all three points.

Having conceded 16 goals in its previous for matches, Orara Valley will be just as happy with keeping a clean sheet against Northern Storm as it is with the valuable three points that keeps the Dingoes in fourth position ahead of Boambee and Maclean.

The chasing pair did their semi finals chances no harm recording wins while adding greatly to their goal difference.

Maclean thrashed an injury riddled Coffs Coast Tigers 9-1 while Boambee defeated bottom placed Grafton United 14-0.