Rabbit’s hair and Clive’s mystery: Bizarre poll moments

Only on the Gold Coast — bizarre and crazy stories from the Queensland State election

EIGHTY candidates across 11 Gold Coast electorates, several weeks of prepolling, forums and questions - what were the most bizarre moments.

The Bulletin has put together our top 13. If you have any others, we welcome comments.

(1) The Jann Stuckey marquee

Currumbin MP Laura Gerber seen putting up a marquee at a prepoll station with former MP Jann Stuckey's name on it. Photo: Facebook

The LNP's Laura Gerber, who won the by-election in March, helps put up a marquee seemingly unaware it has the former member's name on it. Ms Stuckey had resigned from the party. Her husband is standing against Ms Gerber. Well - at least volunteers dodged the rain.

(2) Greens Sally Spain and her barking mad dog

Sally Spain (Gaven). Picture: Tertius Pickard

During the Bulletin forum for Gaven, veteran Greens candidate Sally Spain had all sorts of technical problems with her computer feed, dropping in and out. Worse still, moderator Andrew Potts could not hear her, the candidate admitting "that's one determined dog" yapping in her backyard.

(3) Wayne "Rabbit" Bartholomew's long locks

Much comment was made about Rabbit's hair - the length, the colour of it as he emerged from the surf. A female stylist in his camp attempted to get him to cut it before the campaign with no luck.

(4) Mystery Palmer candidate and leaving on a jet plane

The mystery candidate in the campaign was Palmer United Australia's Party Burleigh candidate Carlo Filingeri. Clive Palmer's Western Australia private jet pilot was at the booth for two days, for just 15 or so minutes. When a plane later flew over, opponents at the booth remarked "That's Carlo, he's going home".

Candidates Michael Crandon, LNP, Chris Johnson, Labor, Darryl Prout, Animal Justice Party.

(5) The Coomera Debate

No-one turned up apart from LNP Michael Crandon. It was just him and moderator Andrew Potts. Mr Crandon early on remarked: "We could have the Crando and Pottsy show every Friday night." Then they talked about the M1 exits 38, 41, 45, and 49 - for quite some time.

(6) Kick a goal for Clive

A Bulletin exclusive - we reveal parents at a local rugby league club are being encouraged to get on a bus at 9am on Saturday and volunteer for the United Australia Party, aware Mr Palmer is a major sponsor.

(7) Hart to heart about your pocket

Take your choice - revelations Burleigh MP Michael Hart had a luxury unit on light rail, that he had donated $20,000 out of his pocket to fund his campaign aware of the threat of celebrity Labor candidate Wayne Bartholomew. He has to deal with Labor attacking him on this, and finally goes to pre-poll and there's Rabbit standing right next to him, smiling like a mate. Every day with his Labor volunteer. Anyone for KFC?

(8) Oh please, don't be a Karen

Anti-tram Facebook page poster girl Karen Rowles wrote up another "light rail fail" post which included a photograph of no-one on board a tram - only problem was the blockline under the picture confirmed it was a render from 2013 and not a real shot.

(9) Meaghan Scanlon's Facebook enemy

Following a Bulletin report, the LNP stand down a volunteer in Gaven who called the Labor MP a "slut" and accused her of trading on her brother's disability to improve her profile. The Bulletin's newsdesk then receives a call from someone furious about the story being written saying "he's a great bloke". The response from a staffer here was "doesn't sound like it".

Complaints have been made over an LNP volunteer for Gaven candidate Kirsten Jackson, over comments made about sitting Gaven Labor MP Meaghan Scanlon. Photo: Facebook

(10) One Nation preference Legalised Cannabis Queensland

So Pauline Hanson's party, to the far right of politics, take an unlikely Kombi ride to Nimbin of sorts and support cannabis users so their party can escape preferencing Labor. Groovy, man.

(11) Worst Mudgeeraba drivers

Ros Bates on a day when she is being threatened by the Mexican Hoon Cartel for her tough stance on crime, returns to find a 17-year-old driver had accidentally ploughed through the front brick wall of her office. She has since run her campaign from her kitchen.

(12) The Ghost Candidates

The Bulletin on election eve name every candidate who declined to answer our questions during the campaign - 27 including Tory Jones who would only respond on the Oceanway, World Surfing Reserve and hooning. She took aim at the Bulletin later on Facebook, and her close friend, former mayoral candidate Mona Hecke wrote: "The Bulletin have hit a new low with this article. Exposes them for the bullies they are." Okay everyone - let there be peace, please resume positions on our yoga mats. Ummm - deep breath.

Clive Palmer's United Australia Party candidate for Burleigh, Carlo Filingeri, is a mystery to both his fellow candidates and the community. Photo: Supplied

(13) Ron Nightingale's letter to the editor

Finally, you cannot have a "bizarre" political moment without mentioning "flower and fragile item delivery service" operator Ron Nightingale. The former independent candidate surfaced on election eve, writing a letter after intercepting the emails sent by the Bulletin's team to all candidates asking about key hot topics. He wrote: "You are the local paper why are you NOT supporting what we need WE DO NOT NEED sosa (Save Our Spit) or any other self interest group taking command over what is in reality is affecting us.

Paul Weston needs to be reigned in and his person (sic) emails examined for bias."

Thanks Ron for delivering the bouquet. Hope hear from you again - in four years.

paul.weston@news.com.au

