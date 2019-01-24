Menu
Souths Sam Burgess with his brothers Tom and George. Picture: Brett Costello
Rugby League

Rival looks to break up Burgess brothers

by Joe McDonough
24th Jan 2019 4:09 PM

SOUTH Sydney prop George Burgess is backing himself to impress Wayne Bennett and earn a contract extension at the Rabbitohs, spurning a multi-year offer from the Eels.

Burgess, whose South Sydney deal only runs until the end of the year, reportedly rejected Parramatta's advances on Tuesday night, despite being very close to linking up with the club as early as this season.

While the specific details of the offer are unclear, the Eels have a war chest at their disposal after offloading Corey Norman and not re-signing Jarryd Hayne.

Instead Burgess has chosen to focus on having a big year in the cardinal and myrtle in the hope of attracting a new deal and remaining at Redfern with brother Sam, who last year inked an extension until the end of 2022.

Twin brother Tom is also only signed with Souths until the end of 2019.

The English international played a crucial role in the Bunnies' 2014 premiership charge and is still only 26.

He showed glimpses of that devastating form last year, and if he can continue on that path in 2019 there's little danger of the club letting him go.

Rabbitohs' general manager Shane Richardson said Bennett is a fan of the big bopper.

"He will be with us in 2019 and Wayne has always indicated he wants him here," Richardson said.

