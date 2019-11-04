QUOTAS: What do our leaders think?

What do our leaders think of quotas for women in local government ? We asked deputy mayor Tegan Swan, Coffs Harbour MP Gurmesh Singh and mayor Denise Knight.

Should governments have a quota for female representation ?

It's a question that comes up time and time again and we put it to our leaders.

In just under a year NSW voters will be heading to the polls to elect a new batch of local councillors.

State-wide figures show that Coffs Harbour City Council could be bucking the State-wide trend with our mayor Denise Knight one of only 37 across the state - compared to 90 male mayors as depicted in this graph:

There are 90 male mayors (depicted in red) as opposed to 37 female mayors across NSW.

State Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh does not support the concept.

"We need to look beyond gender, ethnicity and stereotype and look at capability and experience," Mr Singh said.

"I don't think at the moment there is a shortage of female representation here in Coffs Harbour."

Cr Knight is not against the idea but doesn't see the merit in quotas for local government.

"In my view quotas are not all that relevant for Councillors, as many of the Local Government Candidates are independents and are therefore not part of political parties where quotas could or should apply," Cr Knight said.

"The main thing is to encourage a large pool of candidates - men and women - which gives the electors choice."

Deputy Mayor Tegan Swan says statistics show that when both governments and private enterprise have more even representation from both men and women, outcomes are improved.

"Statistically you can see it across not just the government sector, but in private enterprise: companies that have a more equal balance of female and male representation perform better," Cr Swan said.

"So creating balance makes good sense so why not make concrete steps towards that but there's good and bad in everything. Evidence suggests we need to create more balance and whether its with quotas or not is neither here nor there."

The Federal Labor Party first introduced a female quota in 1994, and at the last election 47 per cent lower house MPs and senators elected were female.

They just fell slightly short of the 50 per cent goal they set back in 2015.

The Liberal Party, who have refused to introduce quotas, saw only 23 per cent females elected to both houses in the May elections.