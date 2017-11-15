Quinn's rally chase makes mum miss out on birthday fun

PARTY POOPER: Coffs Harbour driver Nathan Quinn will be chasing the Australian Rally Championship this weekend in the Kennards Hire Rally Australia, forcing his Mum Vicki to put on hold any celebration plans she had for her 50th birthday which is tomorrow.

EVIDENCE of the sacrifices a mother makes for a son she adores is there for all to see in the Quinn household this weekend.

While son Nathan races around the Coffs Coast's forest roads chasing an Australian Rally Championship, mother Vicki will be out of the limelight at a time when all the attention should be on her.

Vicki turns 50 tomorrow but any thoughts of a celebration in her honour have to be put on hold until later while Nathan and the Coffs Coast Rally Team tackle the Kennards Hire Rally Australia.

"I don't know if she's impressed that I'm driving for an Australian championship or annoyed that we're doing a rally on her birthday," Quinn said.

"The poor thing, she had to move her party because of the rally."

Quinn said if the birthday party was held this weekend, such is the family's affinity with the sport that he thinks it would be a shindig you could throw in a phone box.

"She did say 'You and your bloody rallies' but I said 'It's not just me, half your mates will be at the rally too'," he joked.

What isn't a joke is the task ahead of Quinn this weekend.

In the race for the ARC title he trails Molly Taylor by 30 points. A gap that means there's no margin for error with Quinn knowing exactly what's required if he's to wrench the title from Taylor's grasp.

"We've got to go out and win regardless," he said.

"We were prepping up for a fight anyway with Eli (Evans) and Harry (Bates). Molly is quite fast but if we all have a good day, I'd like to think I'll end up on top of Molly.

"I've got to go out and win and she's got to come fourth basically or have a bad day."

The Coffs Coast Rally Team car driven by Nathan Quinn will be flying around the local roads this weekend as he chases the Australian Rally Championship title. Trevor Veale

One thing in the 31 year-old's favour will be the amount of home crowd support he receives. Support that drives him to further heights.

"That feeling of being supported by everybody around town, that's probably the best thing," he said.

"That's probably the only reason why we keep coming back and doing this rally, seeing people out there that are glad to see one of their own out there having a crack.

"Especially when we go down and do the Super Special Stage at the Jetty, that makes the hair on the back of my neck stand up."

Many believe driving on forest roads he knows so well will be a definite advantage for the local but Quinn isn't sure.

One thing that's helping Quinn go fast - he believes - is the moustache that he's cultivated over the past few months.

"I actually went with the mo to start with because all the fast rally drivers in the 90s like 'Possum' Bourne and Juha Kankkunen all had this mo so I thought I'd give it a crack," he explained.

"It worked out pretty well for us in South Australia."

One thing Quinn didn't expect from his hairy upper lip was an unwanted nickname that stemmed from his blue driving suit.

"Up on the podium holding the trophy with the blue suit on, you have to wear the red MRF Tyres hat and someone made the comment I looked a little bit like Super Mario," Quinn said.