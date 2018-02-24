Quinn's cup speech quick off the mark

BIG PRIZE: Coffs Harbour rally driver Nathan Quinn with the Possum Bourne Memorial Trophy he won for being the Australian Rally Championship winner for 2017.

BIG PRIZE: Coffs Harbour rally driver Nathan Quinn with the Possum Bourne Memorial Trophy he won for being the Australian Rally Championship winner for 2017. Mark Teague Photography

WHEN he was presented with the Possum Bourne Memorial Trophy for being the champion driver in the Australian Rally Championship, Coffs Harbour's Nathan Quinn brought the house down with his speech.

Speaking at CAMS' annual national awards gala dinner, Quinn stole the show with his red Super Mario hat to complement his moustache and amusing anecdotes of his journey to becoming Australian Rally Champion.

"The last time I was asked to say a few words I had none... so I'm here to fix that," Quinn said in reference to his emotional live interview at the end of the final stage at Rally Australia.

Quinn thanked New Zealander David Calder, who was the co-driver with him over the past few years but didn't do the whole championship in 2017 "because I was struggling with his accent" and Ben Searcy from Western Australia, who could not attend the gala dinner "so bugger him".

The 31-year-old also thanked his partner Brittany for paying his registration fee for the 2017 Australian Rally Championship.

"I did pay her back by June."

Quinn acknowledged Rally Australia for getting behind him this year.

He also thanked Eli Evans for suggesting that he register for last year's championship 'just in case' and Neal Bates and Coral Taylor who went out of their way to help him get to the Forest Rally in Western Australia.

"It's an honour to win the Australian Rally Championship against the opposition of Molly (Taylor), Harry (Bates) and Eli (Evans), Subaru, Toyota and it's an honour to be in the presence of those in this room, there are a lot of champions here and a lot of legends."

"Even more so it's a surreal dream to be engraved on the Possum Bourne Memorial Trophy, and to be honest if I had of known how big the trophy was 10 years ago I might have tried to go for it earlier."