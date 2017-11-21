Quinn win aided by start-of-season cash injection

Nathan Quinn gets a kiss from his mum Vicki after wrapping up the Australian Rally Championship's driver's crown.

A LOAN of $1500 from his girlfriend at the beginning of the year jump-started Coffs Harbour driver Nathan Quinn's race to the top of the Australian Rally Championship.

Quinn wrapped up the championship with a remarkable performance in the Kennards Hire Rally Australia at the weekend but it's a moment that wouldn't have been possible without that loan.

Part of a rallying family, the 31-year old said Sunday's championship was "bucket list sort of stuff”.

Quinn's success was the culmination of a dream that he's had since he was a small child.

"The first time I knew what a rally car was, my first goal was to win the Australian Rally Championship,” a jubilant Quinn said.

"It really wasn't until the start of this year when we got to the first round Eli Evans suggested 'just register' and I borrowed $1500 and I registered for the championship and I thought 'you know what, I wouldn't mind having a crack at the Australian championship, I can win this'.”

And win it he did with a commanding performance in his home-town event.

In the lead-up to Rally Australia people quizzed Quinn about the likely advantages of driving on home roads.

It wasn't until the rain fell heavily during Sunday morning's stages that his local knowledge finally to come to the fore, particularly on the Pilbara Reverse stage.

"If the conditions were bad enough I would finally have local knowledge. I knew exactly what to expect down there because I remember watching Cody Crocker and Possum Bourne years ago spear straight off,” he said.

"It is like ice, it's ridiculous.”

Having paid back the loan by June, all that was left for Quinn and the Coffs Coast Rally Team to do was simply finish on Sunday. Do that and the championship was theirs.

It was a task easier said than done though.

"It was a really difficult mindset because all we had to do was finish but the conditions could not have got any worse to just finish,” Quinn said.

"So to put it in a politically incorrect manner I was driving like a sheila.

"It was just to get through. I didn't want to take any risks and we were just haemorraging time. I couldn't gain a position, could maybe lose a position but in saying that I was just staying on the road.”

With one final run to complete (which was being televised to more than 50 million people around the world ), Quinn's emotions started to get the better of him.

"I could feel it coming at the start line of the last stage and I couldn't hold it in,” he said.

Once the finish line was crossed the tears of joy fell.

Asked by WRC TV what winning meant to him all Quinn could say initially was "I've got no words at the moment” as the enormity of his achievement hit him as well as the relief of finally achieving a dream he's chased for more than decade.

Finally able to string a decent sentence together, the first people the new champ thanked were the two people who've supported him the most over the years.

"Thanks to everyone, Mum, Dad,” he said as the tears kept flowing.

"My crew, Ben (co-driver Ben Searcy), Dave in New Zealand (his other co-driver Dave Calder), I'm so stoked.”

But Quinn said it was his parents, Martin and Vicki, who were the main reason why Coffs Harbour has a new national champion in its midst.

"It was definitely their fault why I got involved in rallying, they instilled the addiction,” Quinn said.