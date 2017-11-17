Quinn takes ARC honours on first day

Coffs Harbour driver Nathan Quinn has started well in his quest for the Australian Rally Championship title by finishing ahead of all of his ARC rivals on day one of the Kennards Hire Rally Australia. 17 November 2017 Photo: Brad Greenshields/Coffs Coast Advocate

NOT even driving for 11km with a flat tyre could stop Nathna Quinn's quest to be the Australian Rally Championship's top driver.

The Coffs Harbour driver took the honours on day one of the Kennards Hire Rally Australia and kept his dream alive of being Australia's number one rally driver for 2017.

After finishing runner-up behind Eli Evans in the opening stage of the day, the 31 year-old then went on to win the next four stages to open up a lead of more than 84 seconds over nearest rival Tony Sullens with current championship leader Molly Taylor was a further 21.3 second behind.

During the sixth stage, a second run through Sherwood, disaster almost struck Quinn when his Coffs Coast Rally Team's Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IX suffered a opuncture 11km from the finish line.

Quinn and co-driver Ben Searcy managed to nurse 'Shirley' home and have the flat repaired in time for the Destination NSW Super Special Stage at the Jetty Foreshore.

Having such a big lead was a blessing for Quinn as the flat tyre saw him lose 67.8 seconds to Taylor who won the stage to move up to second position overall.

Quinn recovered at the Jetty and missed out on winning the stage by only 0.4 seconds behind Justin Hatton.

Earning maximum points for the day is the first step towards securing the title but the odds are still heavily in favour of Taylor.

To win, Quinn needs to be first on both Saturday and Sunday and hope Taylor has at least one bad day.

Quinn also raced in the WRC section today and sits in 14th position overall but is two minutes and six seconds behind his nearest rival and fastest Australian Brendan Reeves.

Also racing in the front portion of the field is Woolgoolga driver Mark Beard.

Beard currently sits in 25th position overall and is also coming 10th at the moment in the Kennards Hire Cup.

Sadly for local veteran Mal Keough he was forced to retire in his Datsun 1600 after mechanical issues struck during the day's fifth stage at Eastbank.

Prior to the issue Keough was in overall ninth position in the Kennards Hire Cup.