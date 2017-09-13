Quinn has eyes on Rally SA victory only

Coffs Harbour driver Nathan Quinn is chasing a win this weekend in the Lightforce Rally SA.

COFFS Harbour rally driver Nathan Quinn has crunched the numbers and he knows what needs to be done if he's to win this year's Australian Rally Championship.

Quinn currently sits in third position in the ARC driver's championship trailing leader Harry Bates by 46 points and second placed driver Molly Taylor by 43-points.

It's a situation that requires Quinn to win all five remaining days of the championship, two near the Barossa Valley this weekend followed by another three on the Coffs Coast when the Kennards Hire Rally Australia comes to town in November.

"Even if we do win and either Harry or Molly finishes second to me every single day they will still win the championship so I've got to have Harry and Molly have a bad day,” Quinn said.

"It's not impossible but there's definitely a lot more work for me to do than them.”

In the last rally, electrical issues in Quinn's Mitsubishi Evo IX between the final stage and the service park cost the 31 year-old dearly.

Since then, about $20,000 worth of upgrades and repairs has been done to the car thanks to some generous benefactors.

"It was kindly donated by a bunch of crazy Irish from down Sydney way,” Quinn said.

"A lot of them I don't know who they are, they've wanted to remain anonymous.”

Calling the shots in the co-driver's seat for Quinn this weekend will be Ben Searcy.

"We had Ben in with me for the Forest Rally in Perth and Ben also sits in with probably my true match in this country Brendan Reeves.

"Brendo and I are of very similar ability. Brendo has got more experience than me but we've always managed to match each other.

"He just recently was leading Rally Coromandel in New Zealand with Ben Searcy as co-driver, beating Hayden Paddon who's a WRC rally driver.”

Quinn last drove in this rally 10 years ago, but what he can remember has him excited for the weekend ahead.

"If you have an accident there you'll get a chopper home, put it that way. It's pretty fast,” he said.

"I think the stages at night is a fantastic idea.

"Half of rallies used to be done at night and I think that was part of the reason why it used to be so popular and I'm really looking forward to the night stuff but it will be tricky.”

Quinn hopes for the local community as much as himself that results go his way at Mount Crawford this weekend.

"We have to win so that way when the rally comes back here, Coffs has got a bit of a vested interest because we might be able to win the Australian championship,” he said.