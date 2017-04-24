Quinn grabs ARC lead

EAT MY DUST: Nathan Quinn is leading the ARC drivers championship after a runner-up finish at the Forest Rally in Western Australia.

COFFS Coast rally driver Nathan Quinn leads the CAMS Australian Rally Championship after two rounds following his second place over the weekend in Western Australia.

It's the second straight runner-up finish for Quinn who is now six points ahead of Make Smoking History Forest Rally winner Molly Taylor and a further 12 points ahead of Harry Bates in the championship standings.

It was a steady drive by Quinn and co-driver Ben Searcy that saw them overcome varied mechanical issues to move into second position late on the final day, winning the last two stages of the rally.

"It was a pretty bad weekend to be brutally honest but the result worked out really well for us," Quinn said

The Coffs Coast Rally Team got off to a slow start during Friday night's super special stages. In fact Quinn was struggling for confidence of a strong result heading into the forest stages around Busselton and Nannup.

"We definitely weren't fast enough this weekend but had you have asked me after the super special stage on Friday night, I wouldn't have told you we would be anywhere close to the podium, so its good we got through," he said.

The 31 year-old said a second straight podium finish and the championship lead is a great result for his hard working team.

"We get to lead the championship now and for me I would've liked to have been the fastest driver but for my team it's great that they can be leading the championship," he said.

The next round of the Australian Rally Championship takes Quinn and the Coffs Coast team to Canberra for the National Capital Rally over the last weekend of May.

While thrilled with the results so far, Quinn isn't carried away just yet.

"The only thing the championship lead means to me is it's pretty cool to have my name at the top but the championship is just like the rally and you saw what happened this weekend. It can take just a single rally for everything to turn pear-shaped," he said.