Quinn gets by with a little help from his frenemies

Brad Greenshields
| 19th Apr 2017 3:00 AM
FAST START: Coffs Harbour rally car driver Nathan Quinn has made a positive start to his Australian Rally Championship campaign. Brad Greenshields

WHEN Coffs Harbour rally driver Nathan Quinn takes off on Friday in the second round of the Australian Rally Championship, he can thank one his main rivals for getting him there.

Rather than having to organise to get the Coffs Coast Rally Team car over to the Western Australian town of Busselton on his own, Quinn took up an offer from former Australian champion Neal Bates to tow his car across the Nullabor alongside that of his son Harry who is leading the Coffs Harbour driver at the top of the ARC pointscore.

Quinn admits heading west wasn't originally on his 2017 itinerary but after a strong performance in the opening round at Ballarat which saw him finish second followed by the money saving offer from Bates, he said chasing extra championship points became a simple choice.

"Neal tells me that he just wants the competition over there and wants to help the sport out but my mates reckon that Neal just wants to sabotage the car so we can't beat him," the 31 year-old joked.

"It's a good help though and it makes a big difference for us so we're pretty happy."

The kind gesture saves Quinn and his team about $2000 in fuel expenses. A big saving for an operation that runs on a shoestring budget.

"We don't have enough money to go rallying so we just try and do as much as we can when we can," Quinn said.

Trailing Bates by only two points and ahead of Eli Evans by only one, Quinn is confident of another good result this weekend.

"I think it should be a pretty good rally for us. It's similar to the typical forest stuff we have in Coffs it's just that the surface is different," he said.

"They go on about the ball bearing gravel there. Yeah it will be slippery and we're car number two on the road so we're going to see the worst of it but I don't think it will be too much of a problem."

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  australian rally championship coffs harbour forest rally motor sport nathan quinn rally cars

