Quinn crossing Tasman for another drive

Coffs Harbour rally driver Nathan Quinn is crossing the Tasman again this week for another drive in the New Zealand Rally Championship. Geoff Ridder Photography

COFFS Harbour's champion rally driver Nathan Quinn will contest his second New Zealand Rally Championship round in a row with a surprise entry in this weekend's Canterbury Rally.

After driving a rented Ford Fiesta R5 to third position at the Rally of Whangarei earlier this month, Quinn will get behind the wheel of Richie Dalton's Ford Fiesta Proto for Sunday's one-day event.

Dalton is nursing broken ribs after his accident in Whangarei and has generously handed the keys to Quinn.

The local driver who won last year's Australian Rally Championship said he contacted Dalton to check on his health after the Whangarei crash and things progressed from there.

"While not a 'works drive' it's a pretty big thing he has done to help us out to get to another event," Quinn said.

Getting behind the wheel of yet another model is a quirky fact that hasn't been lost on the 32 year-old.

"With the variety of cars I've driven I'm possibly the only Aussie to have driven a Group N, PRC, WRC car, R5 car and now a Proto," he said.

"The seat time and event experience will be important, and who wouldn't want to drive a 6-speed paddle shift rally car?"

Quinn expects to have only a small test session before the event but said his entry into the rally is to get the car to the finish in one piece rather than to push for a victory.

"I drove the R5 with less than 40km of testing and the Mini WRC car with less than 50km. At least this time it's a right-hand drive car," he said.

"All reports say the roads are forestry and rougher than your typical Kiwi shire stages. Perhaps being an Aussie hack it might really suit me, as our rallies are nearly all forestry."