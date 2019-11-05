Quiet life offered to former racehorses

Valery Trails have been rehoming and retraining race horses for their trail rides.

FROM galloping their hearts out on the racetrack to relaxed rides through the forest, 15 lucky horses are enjoying a new lease on life.

Valery Trails Horse Riding centre is proud to say almost a third of its herd is made up of ex-racehorses and pacers.

"We've got a herd of 50 horses at the moment and about 15 are ex racers that have been rehomed and retrained here," public relations manager Pia Montanaro said.

Working closely with trainers Paul Smith and Brett Bellamy from the Coffs Harbour racetrack, Valery Trails has three new horses which have graduated training and are hitting the trails with clients.

"Paul Smith and Brett Bellamy have been helping a lot with trying to rehome racehorses," Ms Montanaro said.

After the dark side of the horse racing industry was exposed and with the Melbourne Cup on today, what happens when racehorses can no longer race is a hot topic of discussion.

From their arrival at Valery Trails, it takes about a month of retraining and working with a horse to get them ready for clients to start riding them.

"They're all very trainable because they've already been trained in something.

"It's just a question of retraining them to do something else," Ms Montanaro said.

"They are great trail horses. They are horses that are used to confusion at the racetrack, they're used to crowds, used to people and used to being handled. Most of them love a quieter lifestyle."

To further help racehorses after they finish racing, Valery Trails is setting up an adopt a racehorse scheme.

"A lot of people would like to do something but don't know where to start," Ms Montanaro said. "You can't just say OK, I'll have a racehorse. Especially if you live in the city and don't know what to do."

The scheme aims to provide a way for the public to help the situation by adopting/sponsoring an ex-racehorse at Valery Trails.

"People can give donations, get photos of their horses, have a meet and greet with them and walk around on it so they feel like they're actually doing something," Ms Montanaro said.

With a worker also working at the racetrack, staff were aware of the problems racehorses had finding homes and decided to start taking them on for trail rides. "A lot of them are retired through injury.

"Most of the time that just means they had to be off for six months which isn't financially viable for people in the racing world," Ms Montanaro said.

"We're not making them gallop 15 times around the track a day, they're going out for a walk with clients.

Following the initial shock of having space to do what they like once arriving to the pristine property at Valery, she said the horses settled in well.

"They've all got huge personalities and are all real softies," she said.