Quick passage to grand final up for grabs

Darcy Donnelly has been a top performer for the Coffs Breakers in 2017.

BOTH the Coffs Breakers and Sawtell/Toormina are desperate to be the first to qualify for this year's grand final.

The local rivals meet this afternoon in the second semi-final in what is also a replay of last season's grand final. The Breakers were devastated with their performance on that day and have drawn much motivation from a desire to not go through those emotions again.

The winner of this afternoon's clash at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium goes straight through to the season decider and gains a week's rest where they can sit back and watch the loser play against Port Macquarie next week.

One of the keys to the Breakers success has been having a settled line-up across the season with a limited injury toll meaning coach Nic von Schill has regularly had a full complement to select from.

Players such as Chris Frangos, Darcy Donelly and Luke Symons have had outstanding seasons and provide much of the drive for the forward line to thrive on.

Sawtell/Toormina, chasing a record equalling fourth consecutive premiership, has at times this year looked a shadow of itself with a serious injury toll having the Saints dressing rooms looking more like a hospital casualty ward at times.

But key players are gaining full fitness at the right time.

Leif Stuart returned from a long term injury lay off three weeks ago and is set to be joined by Brandt Lee and Andy Ellis while Hamish Bird is also back in town after five weeks' travelling.

The Breakers have been the form side across the season, finishing on top of the ladder and winning three of their four contets so far this year against Sawtell/Toormina.

The Saints on the other hand love the big stage and have eight premiership flags from the past 12 years to prove it.