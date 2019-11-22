Menu
Police are waiting on the results of a post mortem of a three-year-old girl found dead at a New England Highway property at Cambooya on November 6. Picture: Nev Madsen.
News

Questions linger over little girl’s sudden death at Cambooya

Tara Miko
22nd Nov 2019 12:30 PM | Updated: 4:17 PM
THE sudden death of a young girl at a rural property south of Toowoomba remains a mystery with detectives yet to receive vital information in the investigation.

The three-year-old girl was found inside one of two homes on a property at Cambooya the night of November 6.

Three adults, including a 36-year-old woman believed to be the girl's mother, were at the property when police were called about 8.20pm.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics and multiple police crews swarmed the property but the girl, whose body showed no visible injuries, was pronounced dead at the New England Highway home.

Police at the New England Highway property at Cambooya the day after a girl, 3, was found dead inside a home. Picture: Nev Madsen.
The trio of adults, which include a 71-year-old man and 65-year-old woman who were known to the other woman and the child but not related, were spoken to at the time.

No charges have been filed.

Darling Downs Detective Acting Inspector Paul McCusker said the girl's death remained under investigation.

A heavy police presence including Scenes of Crime officers remained at the property throughout the following day in what detectives described as a meticulous investigation.

The girl's body was taken to Brisbane on November 8 where a post-mortem was conducted.

But detectives are yet to receive the report.

Acting Inspector McCusker yesterday confirmed to The Chronicle the girl's sudden death remained under investigation.

Toowoomba Chronicle

