Queer Eye stars are in Australia

THE stars of Netflix hit Queer Eye have arrived in the nationâ€™s capital Canberra and are believed to be about to give a bloke in nearby Yass a makeover.

The showâ€™s stars - Antoni Porowsi, Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness, Karomo Brown and Bobby Berk - were seen at different Canberra eateries on Tuesday. But it will be country town Yass across the ACT border in NSW where they will really make their presence felt.

Billboards featuring the Queer Eye stars have appeared near Yass and a local will get a complete makeover, The Canberra Times reported.

The interviews for the reality show - in which straight men get help with their wardrobe and appearance - were reportedly done a few months ago.

Residents have been invited to an event at a local pub on Thursday night to be hosted by Yass Valley Tourism and a production crew although exact details of what will be happening have not been revealed.