Queensland’s secret millionaires – are you one?
EIGHT Queenslanders are rounding out the decade unaware that they are worth millions of dollars.
The state has more than $8.16 million worth of unclaimed lottery division one prizes.
Without any way of identifying these winners, lottery officials are urging Queensland residents to keep an eye out for tickets they never got checked.
The Lott spokesman Matt Hart said he remained hopeful that division one tickets would be claimed by their rightful owners.
"We're not sure why Queenslanders are reluctant to pocket their prizes, but we're hoping to spur our unsuspecting winners into action," he said.
The largest and oldest unclaimed ticket is worth $2 million and was purchased in Cairns in 2014.
"Imagine how this winner could have spent the past six years enjoying their windfall".
Two unclaimed tickets were purchased this year alone from Gatton and Victoria Point.
Lottery tickets can be claimed in Queensland up to seven years after the draw.
"You could be reassessing your plans for Christmas and 2020," Mr Hart said.
Queensland unclaimed Division One prizes
Wednesday Gold Lotto draw 3315
January 22, 2014
NewsExtra DFO Cairns - $2 million
Saturday Gold Lotto draw 3539
June 20, 2015
Nextra Morayfield Village Morayfield - $1 million
Monday Gold Lotto draw 3618
December 19, 2016
Cotton Tree News Maroochydore - $1 million
Saturday Gold Lotto draw 3699
December 31, 2016
Lutwyche News and Gifts Lutwyche - $1,34 million
Saturday Gold Lotto draw 3787
November 4, 2017
Nextra Capalaba Park News Capalaba - $369,059.13
Sat urday Gold Lotto draw 3867
August 11, 2018
Golden Lucky News Helensvale - $671,513.12
Saturday Gold Lotto draw 3961
July 6, 2019
Gatton Plaza Newsagency Gatton - $774,838.34
Saturday Gold Lotto draw 3967
July 27, 2019
News Worx Victoria Point - $1 million
Division one winners should contact The Lott on 131 868.