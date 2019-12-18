Queensland’s secret millionaires – are you one?

EIGHT Queenslanders are rounding out the decade unaware that they are worth millions of dollars.

The state has more than $8.16 million worth of unclaimed lottery division one prizes.

Without any way of identifying these winners, lottery officials are urging Queensland residents to keep an eye out for tickets they never got checked.

A decade of unclaimed Lotto prizes are waiting for Queensland’s secret millionaires to collect.

The Lott spokesman Matt Hart said he remained hopeful that division one tickets would be claimed by their rightful owners.

"We're not sure why Queenslanders are reluctant to pocket their prizes, but we're hoping to spur our unsuspecting winners into action," he said.

The largest and oldest unclaimed ticket is worth $2 million and was purchased in Cairns in 2014.

"Imagine how this winner could have spent the past six years enjoying their windfall".

Two unclaimed tickets were purchased this year alone from Gatton and Victoria Point.

Lottery tickets can be claimed in Queensland up to seven years after the draw.

"You could be reassessing your plans for Christmas and 2020," Mr Hart said.

Queensland unclaimed Division One prizes

Wednesday Gold Lotto draw 3315

January 22, 2014

NewsExtra DFO Cairns - $2 million

Saturday Gold Lotto draw 3539

June 20, 2015

Nextra Morayfield Village Morayfield - $1 million

Monday Gold Lotto draw 3618

December 19, 2016

Cotton Tree News Maroochydore - $1 million

Saturday Gold Lotto draw 3699

December 31, 2016

Lutwyche News and Gifts Lutwyche - $1,34 million

Saturday Gold Lotto draw 3787

November 4, 2017

Nextra Capalaba Park News Capalaba - $369,059.13

Sat urday Gold Lotto draw 3867

August 11, 2018

Golden Lucky News Helensvale - $671,513.12

Saturday Gold Lotto draw 3961

July 6, 2019

Gatton Plaza Newsagency Gatton - $774,838.34

Saturday Gold Lotto draw 3967

July 27, 2019

News Worx Victoria Point - $1 million

Division one winners should contact The Lott on 131 868.