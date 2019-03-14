Queensland's rising NRL stars revealed

Kotoni Staggs is shaping as a key member of the Broncos line-up.

STATE of Origin and Broncos great Corey Parker has cast an expert eye over the Queensland's NRL teams' squads and has nominated the young guns he expects to fire in season 2019.

BRONCOS

There are a few contenders here but I can't go past Kotoni Staggs and David Fifita.

Staggs is an out-and-out footballer. He'll start the year playing the utility role for the Broncos off the bench but is sure to put plenty of pressure on the Broncos' outside backs for a starting berth.

Fifita showed his capabilities when he played for the Indigenous All-Stars. He's big and strong, has a good offload, and exceptional speed and footwork for a big man.

COWBOYS

It's hard to go past Jake Clifford. There's been big wraps on him for a number of years but last season we finally got to see what he's capable of.

He may have played only six games for the Cowboys last year but he showed he's got a stellar career ahead.

TITANS

The Titans have one of the most exciting young players in the game in AJ Brimson, but the question is, where does Garth Brennan play him?

You'd expect Tyrone Roberts to partner Taylor in the halves for the Titans, which rules out a starting berth there.

The next logical choice would be at fullback, but the Titans have one of the most consistent players in the game, Michael Gordon, in the No.1 jersey. With Gordon you know what you're going to get. Week in and week out, he's one of the best players on the field.

Fitting Brimson into the 17 could prove a headache for Brennan, but it's a headache he'll gladly have.