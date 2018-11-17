Voters want Barnaby back

The poll showed 45 per cent of voters want Barnaby Joyce to return as leader of the National Party. Picture: Gary Ramage

The poll showed 45 per cent of voters want Barnaby Joyce to return as leader of the National Party. Picture: Gary Ramage

A MAJORITY of LNP voters want Barnaby Joyce back as deputy prime minister, and for the Nationals and Liberals to field separate Queensland candidates at the next federal election.

An exclusive YouGov Galaxy poll for News Queensland reveals the former Queensland senator turned NSW MP continues to command strong support in the north.

Mr Joyce will today front his preselectors in New England for the first time since the drama of his love life derailed his leadership.

Highly-placed sources have revealed Mr Joyce will be re-elected unopposed, despite claims that some within the National Party and in Canberra's party room are trying to poison his return to the leadership.

The poll showed 45 per cent of voters want Barnaby Joyce to return as leader of the National Party. Picture: Kym Smith

It is believed some Nationals MPs have been told by stalwarts that there is polling showing Mr Joyce is despised by women in the bush, but they were not shown the research.

While Mr Joyce gives his pitch, which will include a mea culpa for "problems" he caused the party for his extra-martial affair with now partner Vikki Campion, Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack will give a rousing speech to the LNP in Bundaberg.

Data source: YouGov Galaxy/The Courier-Mail

Mr McCormack, who meets with US Vice President Mike Pence in Cairns today, will champion the achievements of the Turnbull/Morrison government and urge supporters not to give in to those who say the next election is lost.

The YouGov Galaxy poll of 839 Queenslanders on November 7-9 reveals Mr Joyce is a polarising figure but has the solid support of the base.

Asked if they would like to see Mr Joyce return as Nationals leader, 41 per cent of LNP voters said it should be immediate while 16 per cent preferred his return after the election, due in March.

While 57 per cent of LNP respondents threw their support behind Mr Joyce, about one in three LNP voters did not want him to return to the leadership position.

Forty-five per cent of respondents who vote LNP want the Liberals and Nationals to campaign separately at the election.

Deputy PM Michael McCormack. Picture: Kym Smith

Significantly, 62 per cent of One Nation voters also want the Nationals and Liberals to campaign separately, pointing to the possibility that some have parked their vote with the fringe party because they have lost their voice in regional Queensland