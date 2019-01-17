Menu
Queenslanders embrace 10-year time difference

17th Jan 2019 5:57 PM
17th Jan 2019 5:57 PM

QUEENSLANDERS have jumped on board the latest viral trend to sweep the internet.

To celebrate the start of 2019, instagrammers are looking back to see how far they've come in the decade since 2009 for the #10YearChallenge.

Libby Trickett reflected back to winning gold at the 2008 Olympic Games alongside a glitter-splattered selfie from her life as a mother of two today.

Hit105 presenter Matty Acton and Nova 106.9's Kip Wightman both showed off their changing fashion sense.

Bindi and Robert Irwin showed off their transformation from a 10 and 5 year old to now.

Dan Anstey showed off his 10-year friendship with Scott Tweedie and Rachael Finch showed off her body transformation.

But many lauded convicted drug trafficker Schapelle Corby online yesterday as Queensland's unofficial challenge winner. Sharing a photograph snapped during her nine-year stint in a Bali prison alongside a happy snap on a Gold Coast beach.

