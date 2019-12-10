Menu
Madeleine and James Whitehouse.
Newlywed Queenslanders on NZ volcano blast missing list

by Danielle O’Neal and Nathan Vass
10th Dec 2019 5:51 AM | Updated: 7:58 AM
Two newlyweds from Brisbane are among five Queenslanders reported as missing after the White Island volcanic eruption, while Scott Morrison has confirmed three Aussies are dead and eleven more are missing.

Newlyweds James Whitehouse, 23, and Madeleine Whitehouse, 24, both of Brisbane are holidaying in New Zealand according to their social media.

The names of the missing Australians appeared on the New Zealand Red Cross website Restoring Family Links late on Monday night after being reported missing by family or friends following the disaster.

Other Queenslanders include Amy Miall, 30, of Brisbane, Karen Brechin, 62, of Townsville and Robert Rogers, 78, of Herberton.

The Whitehouse couple are avid travellers who "love doing life together", according to their social media accounts.

The couple married in September 2018 and honeymooned in Hamilton Island.

On the anniversary of their first year of "married bliss" Mrs Whitehouse wrote about her husband: "You fill my heart with joy every day James, and I'm so blessed to be your wife."

Mr Whitehouse wrote on Instagram he "couldn't want to do life with anyone else."

Mr Whitehouse, who is originally from Toowoomba, studied industrial design at the Queensland University of Technology in Brisbane.

The site says New Zealand Red Cross will respond to inquiries that have been registered on the Family Links website as soon as they are able.

New Zealand Red Cross is working with New Zealand Police to respond to this disaster.

