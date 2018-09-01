Cash-strapped women at breaking point

Bianca McInnes-Ball with four of her five children. Picture: Adam Head

QUEENSLAND women are in crisis, with one in four too cash-strapped to buy healthy food and similar numbers not being able to afford to see a doctor.

The physical and mental health ­ailments of the "overly stretched" modern women are laid bare in a warts-and-all national report out today.

As two-thirds of women admit they feel on the edge almost every day, ­neuroscience experts say we now seeing the very dark side of neuroplasticity - where the brain becomes so stressed over time it is unable to find emotional equilibrium, sparking anxiety and depression.

Half of the 15,000 women in the Women's Health Survey 2018 have been professionally diagnosed with depression or anxiety.

Almost 10 per cent turn to alcohol on a daily basis to get them through the grinding juggle of work and family, and many say that they never have a minute to themselves throughout the whole year.

Half of women rate their self-image poorly, saying they are too fat.

Queensland neuroscience researcher and clinical psychologist Delia McCabe said: "Society is not structured to support women so there are no immediate long term solutions. This can lead to further despondency as women can't see their situations changing.

"Modern life and the continuous juggling of ongoing responsibilities leave women exhausted and overwhelmed.

"They experience chronic time constraints due to family and work commitments, domestic chores - which they still do significantly more of versus men - and other commitments, such as caring for elderly parents and being involved with their children's school and after-school activities.

"On top of all this, they're also trying to stay fit and healthy, feed their families well and find some rest and relaxation."

The research was carried out by Jean Hailes - For Women's Health, a ­national not-for-profit organisation committed to improving women's knowledge and understanding of complex health issues.

Spokeswoman Chris Enright said: "There is good news in the results. Hardly any of the 15,000 women that we surveyed are regular smokers - 90 per cent hadn't smoked in the past year."

Bianca McInnes-Ball with her kids Nevaeh, 8, Harmony, 5, and triplets Harlan, Havana and Haven, all 2, enjoy a play in the park at Mudgeeraba. Picture: Adam Head

And while 30 per cent of women didn't do two hours of exercise in a week, the majority said they did manage two hours of physical activity.

Looking after one two-year-old can be exhausting, but Bianca McInnes-Ball is mum to two-year-old triplets and a five and eight-year-old.

"I keep sane by getting up at 4.15 every day to go to the gym. It's the only time of the day I get to myself," Ms McInnes-Ball said.

"Exercise helps release everyday tensions.

"Also every chance I get I take the kids outdoors. If they are outside running off their energy, it is easier than having them indoors."

The Gold Coast mum says she has learnt to accept help and isn't a helicopter parent.

"I have a very supportive husband, but I think sometimes women don't get the support they need as they never stop and often put themselves last," she said.