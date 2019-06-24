Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

Queensland to celebrate Barty’s triumph

by Sarah Volger
24th Jun 2019 10:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk held talks with Tennis Queensland this morning about a special event in Ash Barty's home state to mark the champion's remarkable ascension to world No 1.

"World number one. It's absolutely wonderful that's after 43 years we have got that crown back," she said.

"Ash is a local girl … and it just goes to show that any young person can play on any tennis court around Queensland and end up an international champion.

"We wish her all the very best for Wimbledon.

"In terms of celebrations. We will talk to Tennis Australia and I am quite sure that Mark and I will put our thinking caps on but I am quite sure we can do something locally here at the tennis centre."

Ash Barty poses with the trophy after beating Germany’s Julia Goerges during the final match of the Nature Valley Classic in Birmingham, England. Picture: AP
Ash Barty poses with the trophy after beating Germany’s Julia Goerges during the final match of the Nature Valley Classic in Birmingham, England. Picture: AP

Mr Bloomfield said Barty's triumph would inspire a new generation of female tennis stars.

"They have a role model now. They have seen one of their own start as a five-year-old, learn here in Brisbane, go right through the ranks and come out as World Number one proves that they can all do it."

He said it was too early to say exactly how Barty's number one ranking would be marked but "there will be some celebrations for sure".

More Stories

Show More
ash barty celebration champion queensland tennis

Top Stories

    The alleged drink and drug drivers in court this week

    premium_icon The alleged drink and drug drivers in court this week

    News At least 16 people are facing Coffs Harbour Local Court.

    • 24th Jun 2019 11:00 AM
    The week that was on the Coffs Coast

    The week that was on the Coffs Coast

    News The 10 must read stories on the Coffs Coast.

    • 24th Jun 2019 10:00 AM
    Coffs Coast celebrates local leading businesses

    Coffs Coast celebrates local leading businesses

    News Hundreds of business owners came together on the weekend.

    • 24th Jun 2019 10:00 AM
    VOTE NOW: Which bakery is the best on the Coffs Coast?

    premium_icon VOTE NOW: Which bakery is the best on the Coffs Coast?

    News WHICH bakery will be crowned the best on the Coffs Coast?