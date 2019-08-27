Queensland regions where robots will replace workers

MINING and machinery jobs in Queensland's regions are most at risk of being taken by robots, new research reveals.

Autonomous trucks, advanced processing systems and the introduction of chatbots have changed the way Australian companies do business.

Between 25 per cent and 46 per cent of Australia's workforce could be automated by 2030.

Up to 5 million people may be out of work and the national unemployment rate could rise by 2.2 per cent if the transition is not managed properly, analysis by McKinsey & Company shows.

Queensland's mining regions face the most significant transition, with about 28 per cent of jobs becoming automated in the next 11 years.

Isaac and Mount Isa are two Queensland regions most affected by the transition to the age of robots.

In Isaac, 28 per cent of jobs will be automated by 2030.

About 35 per cent of its mining industry, the city's largest sector, will be automated.

Across Queensland, 25 per cent of existing work activities will be done by machines, with clerical and trade workers most likely to see their roles replaced with robots.

The shift to machines will have benefits if a plan is in place to adapt, McKisney & Company Brisbane managing partner Thomas Carlsen argues.

Mr Carlsen said governments and employers should accelerate the transition to robots to increase productivity.

"The pace and quality of economic growth in Australia has declined in the past decade and income growth has collapsed," he said.

"Automation is a key lever to reignite productivity and hence income growth.

"The consistency and the quality of the growth we've had over the last decade has been less sustainable."

McKinsey & Company partner Thomas Carlsen says the shift to automation can be beneficial if the right programs are in place to support the change.

He said the transitioning economy meant the jobs lost would be replaced.

"We need to manage that transition very carefully," Mr Carlsen said.

"It is incredibly important, as a society, that we think 'how are we going to take care of the people who are impacted'?"

Mr Carlsen warned the transition to automation had to be "carefully managed to mitigate the potential risks to unemployment and income inequality".

"It's quite important to reflect on automation and what are some of the benefits it can provide," he said.

"Australia should aim for a win-win scenario that both maximizes the benefits of automation and shares them equitably."

He said jobs of the future would rely on attributes including problem-solving capabilities, social and emotional qualities.

The Courier Mail last week reported several companies were engineering robots in Queensland to pack fruit and pick produce.

The mining regions of Mount Isa, Tasmania's West Coast and Western Australia's East Pilbara will experience the greatest change, with 28-31 per cent of employment expected to be automated.

ROBOTS IN THE REGIONS

ISAAC

Jobs automated by 2030: 29 per cent

Occupation most affected: Machinery operators, drivers, 43 per cent

MOUNT ISA

Jobs automated by 2030: 28 per cent

Occupation most affected: Machinery operators, drivers, 43 per cent

CENTRAL HIGHLANDS

Jobs automated by 2030: 27 per cent

Occupation most affected: Machinery operators, drivers, 42 per cent

MACKAY

Jobs automated by 2030: 27 per cent

Occupation most affected: Machinery operators, drivers, 42 per cent

FRASER COAST

Jobs automated by 2030: 26 per cent

Occupation most affected: Community and service workers, 35 per cent.

BRISBANE

Jobs automated by 2030: 23 per cent

Occupation most affected: Clerical and admin workers, 34 per cent.

QUEENSLAND

Jobs automated by 2030: 25 per cent

Occupation most affected: Clerical and admin workers, 35 per cent.