Queensland records no new coronavirus cases

Queensland has recorded no new coronavirus cases. Picture: Jerad Williams

Queensland has recorded no new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the Premier has revealed on Sunday morning.

"Well done Queensland. Thank you!" Annastacia Palasczcuk tweeted when releasing the news on Twitter.

"Let's keep it up and don't forget: wash your hands, stay home if you're sick and maintain social distancing."

— Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) August 8, 2020

The state has 11 active cases while 1071 patients have recovered.