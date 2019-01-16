Queensland Rail worker loses $10K to meth 'mistake'

Jeremy Edward Ricks was caught driving with a drug in his system twice in three months.

Jeremy Edward Ricks was caught driving with a drug in his system twice in three months. Amber Hooke

A QUEENSLAND Rail worker who "self-medicated" with methyl amphetamine claims losing his licence to drug driving has cost $10,000 in work.

Jeremy Edward Ricks was caught driving with a relevant drug in his system twice in three months, first on September 6 in Sippy Downs and again on November 22 in Landsborough.

Ricks, 31, pleaded guilty to both offences in the Caloundra Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The court heard Ricks purchased a small amount of meth to substitute his ridalin for a hyper-activity disorder while his psychologist was on leave.

Defence lawyer Luke Bull told the court Ricks was a new father, and support to his partner who was in her final year of her psychiatry degree.

He said both charges stemmed from the same meth, which Ricks used twice and now realised was a "dumb, big mistake".

Ricks had been employed with Australia Post and as a labourer for his adult life, and currently works in traffic protection for Queensland Rail between the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane.

Mr Bull told the court in the seven weeks Ricks' licence had been suspended, he had lost $10,000 worth of work as he could not drive to different sites and was now $3000 in debt.

He was ineligible for a special hardship licence.

Ricks was fined $350 and $600 for each of his offences, and disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence for four months.