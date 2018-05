A POLICE officer charged with murdering his baby son has appeared in court for the first time. Senior Constable Colin David Randall, 38, was charged with murder

A QUEENSLAND policeman will today be sentenced for killing his baby with a punch so hard it pulped the boy's liver.

Senior Constable Colin David Randall attacked his 10-week-old son Kye with a single blow in June 2014, when they had been left alone for the first time.

He pleaded guilty last month to manslaughter, a week before he was due to face trial on a murder charge, and will be sentenced in the Supreme Court in Brisbane.