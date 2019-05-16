Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. Picture:AAP Image/Darren England
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. Picture:AAP Image/Darren England
Politics

Palaszczuk calls for PM’s head

by Domanii Cameron
16th May 2019 10:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Palaszczuk Government has used Parliament this morning to warn punters against voting for Scott Morrison, calling for an end to cuts and instability.

Speaking to the House on the final day of sitting week, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said Queenslanders needed to vote the Coalition out.

"We need Bill Shorten as our next Prime Minister," she said.

"We need a stable government.

"We need a united government.

"But most of all we need a better deal for Queensland."

The Premier said the Prime Minister had left the state short changed, cutting $182 million from schools and $316 million from hospitals.

"How do we know if a vote for Scott Morrison isn't really a vote for Peter Dutton's next challenge for the leadership?" the Premier said.

"I need Queensland to do what we do best: stand up for ourselves.

"Vote them out."

annastacia palaszczuk bill shorten federal election 2019 labor prime minister queensland premier scott morrison

Top Stories

    Private school teacher charged with major fraud

    premium_icon Private school teacher charged with major fraud

    News A local private school teacher and her financial adviser husband are accused of swindling more than half a million from his clients' super funds.

    Punters 'supremely confident' of election outcome

    premium_icon Punters 'supremely confident' of election outcome

    News Independent Rob Oakeshott is the narrow favourite in Cowper.

    FROTHAGHAN: Candidate pouring cold ones in town tonight

    premium_icon FROTHAGHAN: Candidate pouring cold ones in town tonight

    News HE'LL receive a frosty reception if his heads aren't perfect.

    Banners declare a climate emergency

    Banners declare a climate emergency

    News It would have been a risky business to get them up there.