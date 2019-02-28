MP referred to Ethics Committee over corruption claims

OPPOSITION frontbencher Michael Hart has been referred to the Ethics Committee over allegations he deliberately misled the House when he aired claims under Parliamentary privilege last year against Labor stalwart and former minister Robert Schwarten as well as current Minister Kate Jones and Keppel MP Brittany Lauga

Ms Jones had written to Speaker Curtis Pitt to ask for the referral over the claims including that she knew of the alleged corruption raised by Mr Hart.

Ms Jones complained the statements made by Mr Hart were false and misleading.

Michael Hart

"The Member for Burleigh advised that the issues he had raised in parliament were based on reports to him by a number of concerned citizens from Central Queensland and given the nature and extent of information received he felt duty bound to raise these matters," Mr Pitt told the House

"I note and emphasise that there is insufficient evidence before me to enable an assessment of the veracity of the various allegations."

Robert Schwarten . Pic: Grant Parker

Mr Pitt said while Mr Hart had assured him the allegations were based on information he had received, the Speaker was not in possession of the information.

"Having considered the claims and counter claims I am of the view that there is considerable examination of fact required in order to determine this matter," the Speaker said.