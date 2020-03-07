Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Mining. Rio Tinto Mining in Queensland.Coal - Hail Creek Mine.
Queensland Mining. Rio Tinto Mining in Queensland.Coal - Hail Creek Mine.
Health

Queensland mine sends coronavirus memorandum to staff

by Domanii Cameron
7th Mar 2020 1:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO staff members at Glencore's Hail Creek coal operation in central Queensland are being tested for coronavirus with the company sending a memorandum out.

It's understood the staff are in isolation at the mine site.

The Courier-Mail has seen a memorandum sent by the mine to employees and contractors on Friday that says: "Both (staff members) have either recently travelled overseas or been in contact with people who have recently travelled overseas".

In a statement, Glencore said its key priority was to protect the health and well-being of its employees.

"We have activated local response plans in accordance with our company protocols and ongoing advice from Federal and Queensland Government Health authorities," he said.

"At both global and local levels, Glencore has also engaged specialist external medical expertise to guide our planning and, if needed, response measures.

"We will continue to support our employees, provide further updates on COVID-19 to our workforce and implement our local response plans."

The test results have not yet come back.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus hail creek mine mackay mining queensland mines

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Magpies won't be 'Thunderstruck' by the Army

        premium_icon Magpies won't be 'Thunderstruck' by the Army

        Sport It’s the game in which the Bellingen Dorrigo Magpies always rise to their best.

        Demolition to make way for new childcare centre

        premium_icon Demolition to make way for new childcare centre

        News Green light given for two-storey ‘industry leading’ centre.

        Two hospitalised after taxi and car crash, north of Coffs

        premium_icon Two hospitalised after taxi and car crash, north of Coffs

        Breaking Two injured after vehicles crash on Pacific Hwy north of Coffs

        BIG CHANGES: New motorway section to open soon

        premium_icon BIG CHANGES: New motorway section to open soon

        News Huge update as new 12km section will include two new interchanges, and temporary...