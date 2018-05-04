Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been charged with 97 alleged online sex offences.
A man has been charged with 97 alleged online sex offences.
Crime

Queensland man on 97 online sex offences

by Jacob Miley
4th May 2018 12:43 PM

A MAN has been charged with 97 alleged online sex offences following a two-month investigation.

Police seized a number of devices allegedly containing child exploitation material during the execution of a search warrant of the 31-year-old's Wandoan residence on March 8.

Forensic analysis was conducted on the devices and identified numerous alleged online offences, police said.

"The investigation also uncovered information relating to a number of alleged online sex offenders located in the United States and further intelligence submissions have been made to the relevant authorities," police said in a statement.

"The 97 charges include more than 70 counts of grooming a child under 16 with intent to expose to indecent matter, 15 counts of using a carriage service to solicit child pornography material as well as five counts of possessing child exploitation material and one count of using the internet to procure children under 16 years."

He is expected to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on June 20.

Police are urging parents to remain vigilant and educate their children about exercising personal safety online.

online police sex offence charges

Top Stories

    True cost of Aussies' technology obsession revealed

    True cost of Aussies' technology obsession revealed

    Technology Aussies aged between 18 and 64 spend an average of almost $2500 a year on technology and digital services.

    Police execute drug bust at Coffs Harbour home

    Police execute drug bust at Coffs Harbour home

    News Police seize illicit substances, drug manufacturing equipment.

    Police seize $500,000 worth of cannabis from property

    Police seize $500,000 worth of cannabis from property

    News Man arrested after police located a cannabis crop Coffs Harbour.

    Local Partners