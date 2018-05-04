Queensland man on 97 online sex offences

A man has been charged with 97 alleged online sex offences.

A MAN has been charged with 97 alleged online sex offences following a two-month investigation.

Police seized a number of devices allegedly containing child exploitation material during the execution of a search warrant of the 31-year-old's Wandoan residence on March 8.

Forensic analysis was conducted on the devices and identified numerous alleged online offences, police said.

"The investigation also uncovered information relating to a number of alleged online sex offenders located in the United States and further intelligence submissions have been made to the relevant authorities," police said in a statement.

"The 97 charges include more than 70 counts of grooming a child under 16 with intent to expose to indecent matter, 15 counts of using a carriage service to solicit child pornography material as well as five counts of possessing child exploitation material and one count of using the internet to procure children under 16 years."

He is expected to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on June 20.

Police are urging parents to remain vigilant and educate their children about exercising personal safety online.