A man has died in floodwaters north of Townsville as ex-tropical Cyclone Owen heads down the Queensland coast. Picture: BOM
Weather

Man dies in raging floodwaters

16th Dec 2018 8:34 PM

A man has died after being swept away in floodwaters in Far North Queensland.

Emergency services, including a rescue helicopter and swift-water rescue crews, responded to calls to the popular picnic and swimming spot of Big Crystal Creek, 75km north of Townsville, at around 4.15pm (AEST) today.

The man was pulled from the water with CPR performed by paramedics but he could not be saved.

The area has had torrential rain as ex-tropical Cyclone Owen made its presence felt.

