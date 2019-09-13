Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WINNER: Churches of Christ Housing Services' Thallon St flexible disability housing for elderly carers in Crows Nest has taken out a top prize at the 2019 UDIA Queensland Awards for Excellence.
WINNER: Churches of Christ Housing Services' Thallon St flexible disability housing for elderly carers in Crows Nest has taken out a top prize at the 2019 UDIA Queensland Awards for Excellence.
Home & Decorating

Queensland-first retirement housing wins top award

Tom Gillespie
6th Nov 2019 6:00 AM | Updated: 12:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A QUEENSLAND-first retirement housing development north of Toowoomba has won a prestigious award from the state's developer body.

Churches of Christ Housing Services took out the CEO's Award at the UDIA Queensland Awards of Excellence last week, for its flexible disability housing project on Thallon St in Crows Nest.

The units offered affordable and appropriate housing for elderly carers of adults with disabilities.

UDIA Queensland CEO Kirsty Chessher-Brown, who judged the award, said the project won her over partially because of its willingness to address an under-serviced market.

"This provides a real model to other developers to create more inclusive communities across the country," she said.

"It's a separate parcel, but it does link to the block behind it, which has the main Churches of Christ retirement village.

"What I look for is a project that's really tackled an emerging need that exists for our community and I thought this project was outstanding.

"A lot of the existing rental stock is just not appropriate in this region for these types of people."

Ms Chessher-Brown said the housing also benefited from being energy-efficient.

"It also represents an affordable rental model, so people can access it on a low income," she said.

"The design of the individual dwellings have insured that the maintenance costs are low.

"They've used sustainable materials and efficient airconditioning.

"The design has really tried to make sure that the residents who move into these dwellings, that their independence can be maximised."

churches of christ crows nest disability toowoombaudia queensland udia queensland
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Illegal campers given the shove at popular reserve

        premium_icon Illegal campers given the shove at popular reserve

        News Illegal campers have been moved on from a popular riverside reserve.

        MURDER TRIAL: Blood stains found in Edwards' home

        premium_icon MURDER TRIAL: Blood stains found in Edwards' home

        Crime Samples match DNA on Sharon Edwards's clothes, court told

        Best girl Molly brings her old mate Ray untold happiness

        premium_icon Best girl Molly brings her old mate Ray untold happiness

        Health Pooches like Molly are boosting the health of aged care residents.

        PHOTO GALLERY: Were you spotted on cup day in Coffs?

        premium_icon PHOTO GALLERY: Were you spotted on cup day in Coffs?

        News Photos: From the Coffs Harbour Melbourne Cup raceday