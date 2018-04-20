Inside alleged dog fighting ring

IN THE first major breakthrough in 10 years, police and the RSPCA have raided properties believed to be involved an alleged dog fighting ring in Queensland, rescuing 56 animals.

Search warrants were executed by RSPCA inspectors and Queensland police earlier this week where they targeted two homes in Logan, one in Redland City and another in Richmond in the state's northwest.

Officers seized paraphernalia traditionally used for dog fighting including treadmills and breaking sticks and RSPCA inspectors said they held grave concerns for a number of rescued animals.

Police seized treadmills and breaking sticks. Picture: RSPCA QLD

Most of the animals the investigators seized had injuries consistent with being involved in dog fighting.

The 56 dogs are now under the care of the RSPCA and include breeds traditionally used for fighting as well as a handful of puppies and breeds that fetch large amounts of money on the pet market, such as French bulldogs.

A dog rescued from the alleged ring. Picture: RSPCA QLD

RSPCA Queensland spokesman Michael Beatty said the raid was the result of an investigation that had been going on for months.

"It's the first major breakthrough in Australia in about 10 years," he said.

Mr Beatty said dog fighting rings are traditionally very well guarded and extremely secretive - which makes busting them very difficult.

"They're very secretive operations. It's been very hard to get concrete information. It's a lot of he said, she said and the taskforce had to do a lot of chasing up of internet chatter and chasing leads from people," he said.

While the RSPCA and Queensland Police are happy with the investigation, Mr Beatty said they've barely scratched the surface.

"We're definitely not done. If anyone has any further information we obviously want them to give us a call [on 1300 264 625]," he said.

A female dog rescued from the fighting ring. Picture: RSPCA QLD

Mr Beatty said they were confident charges would be laid down the track as they proceeded to go through all the information and items police seized.

"We've always known it (dog fighting) exists, but we've never had any concrete information and that's been the problem," he told the Brisbane Times.

"We still haven't been able to execute a search warrant when a dogfight is in progress, but we're hoping the items seized will lead to charges.

"Dog fighting is an insidious sport and incredibly cruel.

"Sadly there's quite a lot of money involved and we'd like to stamp it out completely," he said.