Queen’s secret Facebook account revealed

SHE may be 93, but the Queen is quite savvy when it comes to her technology.

Her Majesty is said to have her own personal account on Facebook as well as a highly-protected phone and iPad, reports The Sun.

According to the Daily Mail, "The Queen also has an iPad and a laptop, and she has a personal account on Facebook - though no one outside the Palace knows how many "friends" she has.

The Queen has her own private mobile phone. Picture: John Stillwell/PA Wire

"She has her own mobile, has learned how to text, and her phone is among the most sophisticated in the world. It is encrypted, like those used by the security services, and is said to be impossible to be hacked into.

"The royal mobile is kept fully charged at all times by Angela Kelly, the Queen's personal assistant and senior dresser."

One of her aides is tasked with keeping her mobile charged at all times. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The monarch is said to have been given expert tuition in using her technology, and she was also helped by eldest grandchildren Peter Phillips and his sister Zara.

The two people the Queen speaks to the most on her phone are said to be daughter Princess Anne and racing manager John Warren.

Unsurprisingly, the Queen is one of the best-connected people in the world, and her Buckingham Palace exchange has one of the most enviable directories.

It is manned 24/7 and possesses the private numbers of every world leader or high-ranking individual the monarch would need to contact.

Although the Queen has always tried to embrace modern technology, she is said to loathe mobiles when she is out in public.

She is said to have told former US ambassador Matthew Barzun that she finds it "strange" to see the backs of phones and "misses eye contact".

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission