Queen’s nasty spat with Meghan

THE Queen warned Prince Harry over Meghan ­Markle's behaviour and attitude before the royal wedding following a row over the bride's tiara.

Her Majesty stepped in after the couple were unhappy at being told "difficult" Meghan's first choice, which featured emeralds, was off limits due to uncertainty over its origin, The Sun reports.

Meghan, 37, eventually wore a diamond and platinum headpiece selected by the Queen despite Harry telling staff before the big day: "What Meghan wants, Meghan gets", a new book by reporter Richard Jobson reveals.

Meghan weds as the Queen watches on. Picture: Getty

A well-placed royal insider said: "Meghan had her heart set on this tiara with emeralds and Prince Harry hit the roof when they were told it was impossible for her to wear it.

"The provenance of the tiara could not be established. There were concerns it could have come from Russia originally.

"There was a very heated exchange that prompted the Queen to speak to Harry. She said, 'Meghan cannot have whatever she wants. She gets what tiara she's given by me'.

"The Queen also questioned why Meghan needed a veil for the wedding, given it was to be her second marriage."

"The message from the Queen was very much that Meghan needed to think about how she speaks to staff members and be careful to follow family protocols." The bandeau tiara Meghan did wear was made in 1932 for Queen Mary, the Queen's gran.

In an interview, Duchess of Sussex Meghan said she chose it after visiting Buckingham Palace with Harry, 34, to see the Queen and view the "options".

It has also emerged that Meghan and Duchess of Cambridge Kate, 36, have clashed over the treatment of staff.

Queen Elizabeth II smiles after the wedding. Picture: WPA Pool/Getty

The royal insider added: "Meghan can be difficult.

"She has very high standards and is used to working in a Hollywood environment.

"However, there's a different degree of respect in the royal household and Kate has always been very careful about how she has acted around staff." A spokesman for Meghan and Harry declined to comment.

Meanwhile, Richard Jobson's book, Charles at 70, said the Queen and Meg have bonded over a love of dogs.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and is republished here with permission.