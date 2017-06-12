Queen's Birthday honours for emergency personnel

THREE local police and emergency service personnel have today been honoured in the Queen's Birthday list.

Sergeant Paul Dilley, a Team Leader in the Mid North Coast Highway Patrol, Deputy Group Captain Robert Cox of the NSW Rural Fire Service and John Murray of Marine Rescue NSW, have all received awards in today's announcement.

Sergeant Dilley joined the NSW Police Force in 1982 and was posted to the Mid North Coast Highway Patrol in 1990.

Deputy Group Captain Cox started his firefighting career as a volunteer in 1989.

He served as the Corindi/Red Rock Brigade Captain and Deputy Captain for 11 years.

John Murray has been involved with Marine Rescue NSW since joining as a volunteer in 2002.

Mr Murray is a former Unit Commander of Marine Rescue NSW Woolgoolga and has recently been appointed as the Regional Operations Manager - Northern Rivers following four years as the Regional Controller - Mid North Coast and Regional Training Officer for an additional two years.

"My sincere congratulations go to Sergeant Dilley, Deputy Group Captain Cox and Mr Murray in being recognised in this manner. These men go above and beyond what is expected of them in their duties and service to the people of NSW," Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser said.

"When disaster strikes, or a serious emergency occurs, these people respond with bravery and resilience and I am very pleased their selfless efforts have been recognised.

"Eight Police officers have been awarded the Australian Police Medal, seven Rural Fire Service and four Fire and Rescue NSW members have received the Australian Fire Service Medal and five individuals from the State Emergency Service (SES) and Marine Rescue NSW have been recognised with the Emergency Services Medal in today's announcement," he said.