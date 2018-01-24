Queen's Baton Relay to reach Coffs next week

Olympic gold medallist Brooke Hanson will be carrying the Queen's Baton at the Gold Coast.

COMMUNITY celebrations will soon be under way with the arrival of the Queen's Baton Relay in Coffs Harbour next week.

The baton will reach Coffs Harbour on February 1, where it will travel along Jordan Esplanade and Harbour Dr to City Square for the official community celebration.

Starting from 4pm at the Jetty Foreshore, the baton will be passed on by a total of 15 nominated bearers on it's journey through Coffs Harbour, finishing at City Square around 5.30pm.

Family entertainer Sean Murphy will perform his show 'Games Boy 2018' from 4pm at City Square.

After travelling an incredible 288 days through the Commonwealth, the Queen's Baton arrived back in Australia on December 24, and from January 25 it is being passed on through a total of 3,800 baton bearers through every state and territory.

The baton will finish its journey at the XXI Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony at the Gold Coast on April 4.

"No one will want to miss out on experiencing the thrill of being part of the Queen's Baton Relay, the largest sporting event that Australia will see this decade is just around the corner,” said Coffs Harbour Mayor, Councillor Denise Knight.

In total there are 15 baton bearers for Coffs Harbour, 11 for Bellingen and 10 for Macksville.

Baton bearers this year include field hockey player Brent Livermore and retired netball player Liz Ellis who will be carrying the baton through Bellingen.

Olympic gold medallist Brooke Hanson, who calls Coffs Harbour her 'second home', will be carrying the Queen's Baton at the Gold Coast. Hanson's grandparents are residents of Park Beach.

Residents and visitors should note Marina Dr will be closed on the day.