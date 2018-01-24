Menu
Login
News

Queen's Baton Relay to reach Coffs next week

Olympic gold medallist Brooke Hanson will be carrying the Queen's Baton at the Gold Coast.
Olympic gold medallist Brooke Hanson will be carrying the Queen's Baton at the Gold Coast. Contributed
Jasmine Minhas
by

COMMUNITY celebrations will soon be under way with the arrival of the Queen's Baton Relay in Coffs Harbour next week.

The baton will reach Coffs Harbour on February 1, where it will travel along Jordan Esplanade and Harbour Dr to City Square for the official community celebration.

Starting from 4pm at the Jetty Foreshore, the baton will be passed on by a total of 15 nominated bearers on it's journey through Coffs Harbour, finishing at City Square around 5.30pm.

Family entertainer Sean Murphy will perform his show 'Games Boy 2018' from 4pm at City Square.

After travelling an incredible 288 days through the Commonwealth, the Queen's Baton arrived back in Australia on December 24, and from January 25 it is being passed on through a total of 3,800 baton bearers through every state and territory.

The baton will finish its journey at the XXI Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony at the Gold Coast on April 4.

"No one will want to miss out on experiencing the thrill of being part of the Queen's Baton Relay, the largest sporting event that Australia will see this decade is just around the corner,” said Coffs Harbour Mayor, Councillor Denise Knight.

In total there are 15 baton bearers for Coffs Harbour, 11 for Bellingen and 10 for Macksville.

Baton bearers this year include field hockey player Brent Livermore and retired netball player Liz Ellis who will be carrying the baton through Bellingen.

Olympic gold medallist Brooke Hanson, who calls Coffs Harbour her 'second home', will be carrying the Queen's Baton at the Gold Coast. Hanson's grandparents are residents of Park Beach.

Residents and visitors should note Marina Dr will be closed on the day.

Topics:  bellingen brent livermore brooke hanson coffs harbour commonwealth games liz ellis macksville queen's baton relay

Coffs Coast Advocate
Earthquake struck directly off the coast of Nambucca Heads

Earthquake struck directly off the coast of Nambucca Heads

No tsunami threat to Coffs Coast after offshore earthquake

Coffs Harbour feels the earth shake as 4.2 quake hits

COFFS QUAKE: A waveform image of the 4.2 magnitude earthquake which struck the Coffs Coast on Wednesday, January 24, 2018.

It is the biggest to have hit Australia in the past few days

Bigger earthquake possible after swarm of quakes hit

SHAKY GROUND: Multiple earthquakes have been recorded in Bellingen and Dorrigo in the past few days.

COFFS Harbour has been rocked by a magnitude 4.2 earthquake.

This angler has a better 'one that got away' story than you

LUCKY ONE: Billy Avery had a 4-5 metre steal his spanish mackerel. Fortunately his mate caught caught another to provide a feed.

Fisherman battles big mackerel and even bigger shark

Local Partners